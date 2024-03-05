Genoa – A weekend to forget for the Italian referees because Di Bello's mistakes in Lazio-Milan were joined by Ayroldi's sensational ones in Inter-Genoa. With a passage also in Turin-Fiorentina and the uncertainties attributed to Marchetti's direction. The first ones are more serious, costing the Brindisi whistle a month's stop on the national field, while the San Siro match director will pay with what is defined in the Aia rooms as a “normal turnover”, that is, a bench in the following round not so much for having awarded the penalty to Simone Inzaghi's team on the occasion of the contact (not foul) between Frendrup and Barella, but because a referee rarely directs two consecutive Sundays and because he is considered not to be in the best condition.

Despite this, the errors made in the last round have triggered criticism and attacks on the refereeing world, starting with those on Friday evening by president Claudio Lotito who also spoke of “system unreliability” from the heart of the Olimpico. The designer Rocchi, however, tries to keep the team together and with this spirit the referees they will meet on Thursday in Rome at the Parco dei Principi, a hotel a stone's throw from the Football Federation headquarters and which usually hosts the Italian national team. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, will be there, who organized this meeting to transfer closeness and trust to the world of refereeing. He will stop by for lunch, while Rocchi's team will then, like every week, analyze the past day. From The Hague, in fact, they underline how the meeting can be classified as the typical debriefing that it is usually done on Wednesday or Thursday after the championship weekend. Sometimes in person, sometimes remotely, but this time the modality was preferred de visu so that Gravina, Rocchi and n.1 Pacifici could show their confidence by trying to team up around the group in view of the final rush of the season. It remains to be seen whether Massa and Di Bello, who were busy the evening before, will also be able to take part in the meeting in the quarter-final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Leipzig. For the others the appointment is at lunchtime in Rome. Meanwhile, the sports judge has expressed his opinion on the most heated matches of the 27th day, imposing two days on Toro coach Juric for the gestures and words addressed to the Italian Fiorentina coach, while one match on Maurizio Sarri.