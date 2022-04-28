Disney is ready to star in the next big blockbusters with his films. During his panel at CinemaCon 2022, he revealed advances and important details of long-awaited productions such as “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, which has fans of the MCU excited, and the second installment of “Avatar”.

“One thing that hasn’t changed and never will change is the power of movies,” said Tony Chambers, executive vice president of distribution. In this scenario, we share with you all the revelations of the event that will continue to give fans and moviegoers something to talk about.

Doctor Strange 2

The second installment of “Doctor Strange”, directed by Sam Raimi, revealed a wedding scene with the character of Rachel McAdams before Shuma-Gorath appears. América Chávez also enters the scene and is the one who explains everything about the multiverse to the protagonists.

“Black Panther 2″

The film of Black Panther has suffered several delays, so the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, said that director Ryan Coogler is working very hard on the delivery. “We’re back? Yes, I know that we are back”, he said confidently about the resumption of the project.

“Lightyear”

A 30-minute preview of “Lightyear” left those present in awe. Not only is it the first Pixar title to be released in theaters since the pandemic, but it also marks the return of the “Toy story” saga.

“Amsterdam”

David O. Russell’s new film was described as a crime epic about three friends played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. They find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Avatar 2

Before the end of the session, Disney released the first trailer for “Avatar 2” as a finishing touch. His images took the palms of the public and the official title was revealed: “Avatar: the way of water”.