The month of December 2022 is certainly linked to the news of the more or less expected departures of some team principal. Over all, dominates the case of Matthias Binottoready to leave Ferrari to be replaced most likely by Frederic Vasseur, with the announcement expected soon.

If this were to actually happen, at that point question marks would automatically be added about the new Alfa Romeo team principal, the same ones already officially present at home Williams. suddenly, Jost Understood in fact, he left his position at Grove together with the Technical Director Xavier Demaisonwith the English team that will soon provide the names of the replacements after the investment fund Dorilton Capital – owner of the team – has decided not to renew the two-year contract of Capito expiring in 2022.

There are also persistent rumors from Australia – which have also found authoritative confirmations – about another team principal who will leave his role to move elsewhere: Andreas Seidl. As reported by speedcafe.comthe German manager after not even four years at the helm of McLaren will be the helmsman of Audi in F1, the manufacturer that will enter F1 in 2026 alongside Sauber by supplying the power units to the Swiss team headquartered in Hinwil. Seidl had also been approached by Ferrari for the role of team principal in place of Mattia Binotto, but Seidl evidently refused because he was already courted and convinced by the prospect of embracing the Audi project – which even offered Seidl the position of CEO – where he could find yourself working together with the now ex number one of the Ferrari muretto. The German manager will immediately take office at Sauber in place of Frederic Vasseur to immediately build the foundations of what will be Audi from 2026.

For Seidl it would in a certain sense be a return to the house of the Four Circles. Having worked at the Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi, Seidl previously served as team principal at Porsche, contributing to the latter’s success in the WEC from 2015 to 2017, the same period in which it also climbed to the top step of the podium in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Having arrived at McLaren in 2019, under his leadership the Woking-based team returned to victory in the top flight with Daniel Ricciardo at Monza in 2021, as well as being instrumental in the signing of Oscar Piastri, who will replace Ricciardo himself in 2023 as new teammate of Lando Norris. Jost Capito is not in the running to replace Seidl at McLaren despite him having ‘ferried’ the Woking team before the arrival of Zak Brown as CEO.