Alpine in 2025: for now only Gasly

On the eve of the last Belgian Grand Prix, Haas had made official its definitive line-up for next season with the hiring of Esteban Oconfuture teammate of Oliver Bearman. In this way, theAlpine is currently certain to deploy only the Pierre Gaslybut it is still not known who will replace Ocon in the 2025.

Doohan ever closer

In any case, since the news of the Frenchman’s departure to join the American team, the percentages of those who can attend the event are increasing considerably. promotion of Jack Doohan for next season, with Alpine’s reserve driver tipped as the number one candidate to fill the seat being vacated by Ocon.

Previous experiences in F1

Formula 2 runner-up last season, the son of Mick Doohan, five-time MotoGP champion, had arrived at theAlpine Academy in 2022 after a previous experience in the Red Bull Junior Team, taking part in six Free Practice sessions in Formula 1 from 2022 to today.

The possibilities of debut

According to several international sources, including the Australian one SpeedcafeDoohan is now expected to be close to making his official F1 debut with Alpine, although the 21-year-old declined to comment specifically on the matter: “At the end of the day, there is a new story in the press – he always declared to Speedcafe – history changes every day, but it can also change from week to week. So, until there is something confirmed, we’re all in a bit of a waiting gamebut I feel like I have a good chance and to do everything that can be done.”