At RB Leipzig Loan player Angelino has been causing a stir for over a year. The Spaniard is not yet a permanent part of the squad. With a stake against the FC Augsburg However, the left-back is firmly in the Bundesliga switch.
Angelino has been an integral part of the Leipzig team for months. The 24-year-old has only missed a single competitive game this season and has eight strong goals and eleven assists in all appearances.
He is one of the top performers. The Spaniard still has loan status, which means that he could theoretically return to Manchester City in the summer. However, this fact will hardly occur again.
Because in the loan deal, both clubs agreed a purchase obligation that applies to a certain number of missions. According to the Sports picture this is the case on Friday. Should the Spaniard get a few minutes against FC Augsburg, Leipzig must sign the player and pay the agreed amount.
This amounts to around 20 million euros. For the current table runner-up, this is of course not surprising. The money has been planned for a long time and has been deposited up to this point. Last season it was already clear how important the Spaniard would be in the long run.
Angelino himself is unlikely to mourn the English afterwards. He only played 15 games for the Cityzens professionals, under Pep Guardiola he had little prospect. But his status has long since changed. In Europe he is one of the most dangerous full-backs. The European championship in summer is far from written off.