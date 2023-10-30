‘There is room at the bottom’ It is one of the best series on Peruvian television. The success of this production gave the opportunity to see great characters and actors who, over time, earned the affection of many viewers. Within the series, characters such as ‘Luchito’, played by Bruno Odar, and Yoni, a figure whose protagonist was Joaquín Escobar, stood out.

As we well know, the series of America TV He ended his story between Gonzales and Maldini in 2016. However, years later he returned to the small screen with new actors and characters. While it is true, many expected the return of all the cast members, but it was something that did not happen. After a couple of months of premiering season 10 of ‘AFHS’, today we will meet the new characters that Bruno Odar and Joaquín Escobar have in ‘Dad in trouble’the novel by Latin.

Who are Joaquín Escobar and Bruno Odar in ‘Dad in trouble’?

Joaquín Escobar is Jonathan Quiroz

Jhonatan Quiroz is Vicky’s son, a bright and hard-working young man. He is in the Naval Academy, he is a partner and friend of Martín’s eldest son, Cristóbal. Jhonatan has always been an excellent student who everyone predicts a great future as a marine engineer.

Bruno Odar as Ramón Olaya

Ramón Olaya is a former sailor and cook who works in the house of Captain Martín Seminario, where he earned the respect of his boss for his honesty and integrity. He is a hard-working man who, after the death of his wife, raised his daughter alone when she was only 7 years old. For him, his little girl is the most important thing in his life.