The chip business is in the middle of a crossfire between the United States and China over the dominant position in the booming artificial intelligence industry. The US administration’s threat to impose tough restrictions on the semiconductor industry in China is penalizing chip manufacturers on the stock market, but also companies such as ASML.

ASML, which has a monopoly position in the lithography technology that enables the manufacture of chips, a key business but which also makes it more vulnerable to geopolitical risk and tensions between the US and China, is the stock that has suffered the most, with its shares down 7.3%. But chip manufacturers are also falling. At the opening of Wall Street, Nvidia shares are down 4.7%, while Broadcom is down 5%, Micron Technology is down 4%, Super Micro is down 4%, TSMC is down 6% and Intel is not falling. Marvell Technology, Broadcom, Qualcom, Advanced Microdevices and Arm Holdings are also pointing to declines of between 3% and 4.7%. The declines are also affecting, in addition to Nvidia, other members of the Magnificent Seven such as Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Tesla and point to a day of losses on Wall Street as a whole, where the technology sector has a decisive weight.

The US government is reportedly considering, according to Bloomberg, an offensive to undermine the business of companies that export their critical equipment for chip manufacturing to China. Under current US trade legislation, the White House is reportedly seeking the power to halt the sale of products that have used any type of US technology, including those that incorporate products developed in a foreign country. A measure that, if implemented, would be a hard blow to the semiconductor sector, to which ASML supplies exclusively.

ASML’s sharp decline, which is spreading to the entire technology sector, is justified by the fact that the Dutch company obtains 26% of its revenue from China. This pressure is tarnishing the company’s second quarter results, which have beaten forecasts, although the indications for the current third quarter are weaker than expected. The company has announced that its third quarter sales will be between 6.7 and 7.3 billion dollars, below the estimates that point to 7.5 billion euros. Even so, the firm has confirmed previous forecasts of flat sales for the year as a whole, to return to strong growth in 2025. ASML has announced sales in the second quarter of the year of 2.33 billion euros, higher than expected.

The vulnerability of ASML’s business already led the Netherlands to ban exports to China of ASML’s second most advanced category of machinery, DUV immersion lithography machines, earlier this year. However, ASML continues to service machines that were purchased before the restrictions came into force. ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet declined to comment today on reports of tighter US controls on Chinese semiconductor exports. But he did acknowledge that there was a significant amount of US technology in DUV lithography machines and added that the capacity of Chinese semiconductor manufacturers was needed to meet global demand, a warning of the complexity of imposing sanctions on an industry of global dimension and involving many and diverse players.

The new US measures would punish the chip industry, adding to the statements made by Donald Trump in which he has linked criticism of Taiwan with the chip business. The Republican candidate for the November presidential election has pointed out that the self-governed island claimed by China should pay the US for its defense and has stated that the country “is not giving us anything.” At one point, Trump added that “[Taiwán] “It took over about 100% of our chip business.” “We should never have allowed this to happen.” The truth is that the island has achieved a dominant position in the chip market and accounts for 66% of the production of the most advanced chips, dedicated to boosting artificial intelligence (AI), according to data from the consulting firm TrendForce.

