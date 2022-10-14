Not just the big players: here are the low-budget shots that can make a difference, according to the Fantaredazione team

After the European efforts it is already time to think about the championship. The next round of Serie A is almost upon us with Empoli-Monza opening the dances on Saturday at 15:00. Top players are not enough for fantasy football, you must also rely on less high-sounding names that are often decisive, especially at the Gazzetta Fantacampionato. So let’s go and see the 5 low cost players to be deployed in the 10th day, according to the Fantaredazione team.

Emil Holm – After a season spent on loan in Norway, the 2000 class returned to base and won the starting spot on the right wing. In this round of the championship, Spezia will face Cremonese in a direct battle for salvation. We expect an open game where the difference between Holm and Valeri on the right side can make the difference. The Swede, despite the meter and ninety-one, is endowed with a great run and thanks to his physicality he will be able to put the gray-red winger in difficulty. With an FMV equal to 6.1 you would ensure you a valid holder and who knows that he will not be able to return to the bonus. At 13 credits it’s a bargain, go for it. See also Matic, a double-edged sword: experience, acumen, but too many cards and few goals

Kristjan Asllani – He is the man of the moment at Inter, in the negative. With the wrong goal against Barcelona there was no lack of criticism, but the confidence on the part of Inzaghi is not lacking, he remains the deputy Brozovic. Until next time Salernitana arrives at San Siro and for the Nerazzurri there is only one mantra: to win. The Albanian wants to redeem himself and to show everyone what he’s made of. Do not be frightened by the fantasy of him (5.5), the boy will give his all. At 19 credits the class of 2002 can be a good solution for this day: deploy him, he could get a good grade and maybe even a bonus.

Nicola Zalewski – With the injury of Celik and Karsdorp not at his best, he can be the one to take the right wing of Roma. Mourinho has shown him his confidence already last season, now he has the opportunity to confirm himself and will not let it slip away. In this round of the championship the Giallorossi will face a Sampdoria still in search of their identity and the work of the outsiders can be the right interpretation to unlock this match. With his insertions and crosses he could reach +1, the first of this year. If you are missing a low credit bet in your squad, Polish is what you are looking for. Moreover, given a popularity index of 1.2% you could be among the very few to take advantage of its possible excellent performance. See also Atlético de Madrid: "We have zero tolerance for racism, our commitment is to fight against this social scourge"

David Okereke – Two goals in the first four days, then nothing, if not subdued performance. Something more is expected from him, who already last season had managed to take home a haul of 7 goals in his first season as a protagonist in Serie A. In this round there will be a direct clash with a Spezia orphan of his best. player, Simone Bastoni. The Nigerian is worth more than his current quote of 27 credits and will try to prove it as early as next day. Furthermore, few people know that Okereke is a former player of the day and who knows that he cannot unlock himself with the Bianconeri.

Christian Kouame – The Ivorian is the real surprise of this Fiorentina. The class of ’97 had disappeared from the radar after his experience at Anderlecht but he returned to Florence with the right attitude, so much so that he won the starting shirt which with Italian is not a trivial matter. With already seven appearances from the 1st minute, the former Genoa is also a candidate against Lecce from the beginning. With his speed, combined with a central striker physique, he will be able to put the Giallorossi rearguard in serious difficulty. The FMV of 6.8 of him speaks for itself, with 1 goal and 1 assist on the scoresheet that embellish his performances. Curious that very few have bet on him, only 1.3% of users could benefit from his possible bonuses. See also They cost little and play a lot: low cost deals in all departments

October 14, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 19:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Asllani #Okereke #cost #players #field #10th #day