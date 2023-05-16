From Ascension Day the temperature will rise again and it will also be mainly dry. “Beautiful spring weather for the long weekend,” says meteorologist Roosmarijn Knol van Weatheronline .

A beautiful weekend with lots of sun and warm weather will be followed by a temperature dip for the third time in a row this week. A fresh northwest wind is rising and the afternoon temperature will remain on Tuesday at 13 degrees in the coastal region to 15 degrees deeper inland. Especially the west, north and northeast have a chance of a shower from the North Sea. The south and southwest keep it dry more often.

The northwest wind will be exchanged for a northeast to east wind in the coming days. “As a result, the coldest air is pushed back to the far north and our environment gradually warms up,” explains Knol.

Temperature will rise

Wednesday is the transition day. The temperature is around 13 degrees on the Wadden Islands and 16 degrees in Zeeland, North Brabant and Limburg. It will most likely stay dry. See also Messi asked Mané

The temperature will rise during the second half of the week. The nights are still chilly. In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the temperature drops to 3 degrees. It can come to frost on the ground.

Feel warmer

During Ascension, Thursday, we will notice during the day that it feels warmer compared to the first half of the week. In the afternoon it is 15 to 16 degrees with lots of sun and friendly cumulus clouds.

On Friday, the temperature in the southern half of the country will approach 20 degrees again. During the weekend, this is added to that with 20-plus on the thermometers on a larger scale. The chance of precipitation remains small. Maximum temperatures above 25 degrees will appear for the first time on Sunday. Knol: ,,We might get the first local summer day of the year then!”

After the weekend, the humidity rises. “Together with the above-average temperatures, this means that the chances of thunderstorms are steadily increasing,” says Knol. See also Kendrick Lamar switches strongly between introverted and exciting in sublime hip-hop show