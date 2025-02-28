From Ariana Grande to Tatu: The playlist of the songs that put music to the Oscars 2025

Cinema and music have always gone hand in hand: a soundtrack can enhance the emotion of a scene, be part of the identity of a film and even become a cultural phenomenon in their own right. It is no accident that many of the most iconic films in history are remembered not only for their frames, but also for their songs.

To celebrate the Oscar 2025, the culture team has prepared a playlist that brings together the most outstanding songs of the films that compete for the coveted award. From original compositions to topics that have gained new life when appearing in the ribbons, this musical tour celebrates the role of music in the cinema and gives rise to an essential playlist for next Sunday.

‘Anora’

Greatest Day of Take That with Calum Scott. The song that opens Sean Baker has been the great anthem of the awards season. He has done it, in part, thanks to the success of Anorathat is postulated as the great favorite to take the Oscar. The theme, in which Robin Schulz participates, also sounds in one of the brightest scenes of the film. He was also played at the Bafta Awards ceremony, in which Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen acted on behalf of the group.

All The Things She Said of tatu. In a Russian theme movie, the Russian duet composed of Lena Katina and Yulia Vólkova could not be missing. The song, published in 2006 and became a success worldwide, intended to claim lesbian relationships and revolves around female empowerment. It appears in one of the feature film scenes.

‘Emilia Pérez’

Evil from Zoe Saldaña with Karla Sofía Gascón. One of the most dazzling scenes of the outstanding musical that was made with the Golden Globe is one in which Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón make social criticism in front of the people who are made with the command. The song leads Saldaña to rappel and puts the cake of the cake to its excellent interpretation. “These people speak, but now they will pay, to pay, to pay,” sing the actress, who also competes in the category of best original song in the Oscars.

My path by Selena Gomez. After his epé Revelation Published in 2021, Selena Gomez dares again to sing in Spanish in Emilia Pérez. The theme, although it is not a hit, does not need to be awarded one of the best moments of the Jacques Audiard movie. Selena Gomez joins the fun and irony that overflows the film during its more than two hours and spends it wonderfully “thus, all”: “When I go a lot of partying, when I gain like a dog.”

‘A complete stranger’

The Times they are a-changin ‘ of Timothée Chalamet. In it biopic Bob Dylan could not miss some of the most iconic and recognized songs by the famous artist. Chalamet goes with everything and surprises with its interpretation of The Times they are a-changin ‘theme that Dylan launched in 1964 with the purpose of being a hymn of change for that time. Now, James Mangold’s film rescues him and gives him the importance he deserves.

It ain’t me drool of Bob Dylan. In the portrait of Bob Dylan’s life, he cannot miss the one that is another of the greatest successes of his career. Launched to the market in 1964, the song of the composer belonging to his album Another Side of Bob Dylanit is a topic that moves away from the socio -political issues that the composer had proudly raised and enters into love, thus focusing on a new style and thematic.

‘Wicked’

Popular of Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande knows a lot about popularity, so listening to her sing about her in WICKED It is possibly one of the most symbolic winks for your followers. The song, however, has been popular for a long time: written by composer Stephen Schwartz, he was part of the first act of the 2003 musical. The voice of Ariana Grande exalts the theme, which is one of the most successful on platforms of streaming From Jon M. Chu’s movie.

Defying Gravity from Cynthia Erito with Ariana Grande. The most important theme of the Broadway musical brought together Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in her 2003 soundtrack. Now, the voices are replaced by Cynthia Erito and Ariana Grande to do justice again to the main song of the story. It is also composed of Stephen Schwartz and is the track that has triumphed the most since the premiere of the film, although its success was guaranteed.

‘I’m still here’

Blue da mar Mar of Tim Maia. The Walter Salles film has not only been acclaimed by critics since its premiere and has exhibited the memoirs of Marcelo Rubens Paiva, has also helped to publicize Brazilian culture in the rest of the world. One of the songs that are heard in the movie is Blue da mar MarTim Maia’s theme that is very famous in Brazil and that, however, is barely known internationally. Maia sings to that “blue dream as the color of the sea” in his song published in 1970.

Petit Pays of Cesária Evora. Caboverdiana singer sings about the insertion of a small island country in a globalized world in Petit Paystheme that stands out in I’m still here and becomes one of the most exciting musical moments. The song was launched in 1995 and claims the importance of cultural statement to combat the danger of globalization.

‘The substance’

Pump it up of endor. If you went to the cinema to see the most prominent horror phenomenon of the year, the catchy “You Got To Pump It Up “ That Margaret Qualley dances in one of the most shocking scenes in the film. The song was published in 2019 by the British producer Endor and has lived a resurgence thanks to his appearance in the film.

At last of Etta James. The soundtrack of the Coralie Fargeat movie mixes original clues composed of Raffertie with great successes. Among those great successes that appear on the tape is At last of the already legendary Etta James. The ballad, originally written in 1941 by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren and played by Glenn Miller, was taken to success when Etta James recorded it in 1960.

‘Wild Robot’

Kiss The Sky of Maren Morris. The young country’s star will opt for the best original song for her participation in the animated film Wild robot. “What happens if you look at your fears directly in the eye?” Sings the artist in the epic and addictive main theme of the film. The song sounds in the most important scene of the Chris Sanders movie and puts maximum emotion and intensity at the key moment that the protagonist has to face.

‘Sing Sing’

Like a Bird by Adrian Quesada and Abraham Alexander. After seeing the first three minutes of Greg Kwedar’s film, Adrián Quesada liked it so much that he prepared to create a song for the soundtrack. The result is now the main track of SING SINGin which the artist sings “like a bird” and continues the theme of the film, claiming the second opportunities and that no one must be unjustly imprisoned. The song has even been played on Jimmy Kimmel’s television show.

‘Nickel Boys’

Young girl From Frank Lynch. The appearance of this song in the Ramell Ross movie cannot be a coincidence. He does it indirectly, playing in the background on the radio during a scene, but hides a greater meaning: this was the only one single That Frank Lynch published alive, since he was killed in 1970 by a policeman, abruptly truncating his promising career. The theme combines pop and soul, aiming to be a success before Lynch’s murder.

‘The Amprentice. Trump’s story ‘

Ghost Rider of Suicide. It is quite likely that Donald Trump dancing Ghost Rider It was some of the things that were not on the list of things that people hoped to see last year, but the biographical drama that Ali Abbasi directs makes it possible. It is one of the best scenes in the film. The song was published by the electronic punk band at the end of 1977 and is a classic that always sounds current.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie of baccara. Baccara followers are lucky, because The Amprentice There are also times to listen to the Spanish duet formed by Mayte Mateos and the recently deceased María Mendiola. A great success of album music, published in 1977, which has never stopped sounding at parties.

‘Better Man’

Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams. The iconic Robbie Williams singer becomes a monkey in the biopic of his life directed by Michael Gracey. The artist took advantage of the film’s premiere to launch his new single, entitled Forbidden Roadwhich has led him to promote the tape playing it on television. Williams visited Spain and sang the issue in El Hormiguerowhich is now nominated for best original song in the Oscars.

‘A Different Man’

I OWE IT TO THE GIRLS from Teddy and The Frat Girls. Aaron Schimberg’s film starring Adam Pearson, the actor with facial disfiguration that challenges the Hollywood rules, resurrects the 1984 issue of Teddy and The Frat Girls, a female punk group and not Wave. The song can barely be on digital platforms and its appearance in the movie is a nostalgic surprise for the band’s fans.

I Can’t Hardly Stand It of The Cramps. The scene of the film set in a bar also makes one of the most acclaimed themes of The Cramps in the background, I Can’t Hardly Stand It. It’s a cover of the song originally sung by the singer of Country and Rock Charlie Feathers, who rescues her and is part of her soundtrack.

Play the playlist on Spotify: