The work ‘Arrecife’ by the artist Gaspar Livedinsky, in the MAR museum, in Mar del Plata. Bienalsur (Courtesy)

The zero kilometer of the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South (Bienalsur) is in Argentina, in an old hotel on the Río de la Plata that is now a museum. From there, it spreads through several countries –Bolivia, Peru, Algeria, Croatia…– and reaches Japan. The meeting, created in 2015, sought from the beginning to be different: it is decentralized, it was devised and directed from a university and it intends to alter the art circuits. In July, the fourth edition has begun, which is held until December with the participation of more than 400 artists from 28 countries.

The biennial started this year in the city of Mar del Plata, almost five hours by car from Buenos Aires, in a museum overlooking the sea. There, the Argentine artist Delia Cancela placed lounge chairs [tumbonas] made of fabric so that visitors can sit down to see the ocean and the great sea lion made of iron and metal alfajores that the artist Marta Minujín built outside the museum in 2014. Above Cancela’s work, a cloud made of bottles levitates of plastic; is a year of air, by the artist Esteban Álvarez. Beyond, the architect Gaspar Libedinsky created a reef with carmine-colored plastic bristles.

The inaugural show is called Extraordinary and brings together the works of 21 artists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, France, Turkey and Uruguay who were invited to “unaccustom our gaze on everyday things”. The curators consider that once the exhibition is finished, “90% of the projects return to daily circulation” so that the carbon footprint is minimal, explains the theoretician and art historian Diana Wechsler (Buenos Aires, 62 years old), director artistic of Bienalsur. The crimson bristles with which Libedinsky built ReefFor example, they will be brooms again.

Moment of a ‘performance’ by the Italian artist Antonio Della Guardia, at the Bienalsur. Bienalsur (Courtesy)

Because if themes such as gender or migration were preponderant in previous years, this edition “the issue of the environment appears across almost all the issues,” explains Wechsler. The axes of the biennial are not defined a priori rather they arise from the concerns and interests of the artists. The works that will be exhibited until December were selected from more than 5,000 projects sent to the “international, open, free and without pre-established themes” calls that the organization enables.

18,370 kilometers to Tokyo

Extraordinary It is only the first stop –kilometer 383 from kilometer zero– of the deployment. After the inauguration, an agenda has been activated that defines an immense cartography and connects hundreds of artists with diverse trajectories and origins.

The exhibition starts this Saturday. Public life at the Art Center of the University of La Plata –kilometer 52 from kilometer zero–. It will be followed by exhibitions at institutions such as the Bogota Modern Art Center –kilometer 4,659–, in Colombia; the Museum of the African Renaissance, in Senegal –kilometer 6,978–; the General Archive of the Indies, in Seville –kilometer 9,659–, which for the first time will house a contemporary art exhibition, or the Center Pompidou Málaga –kilometer 9,697–, in Spain. There will also be actions in spaces far from the traditional circuit, such as in the 21-24 neighborhood in Buenos Aires –kilometer 7.6– or in the San Juan de Miraflores district of Lima –kilometer 4,411–, in Peru.

A work by Brazilian artist Regina Silveria, part of Bienalsur. Bienalsur (Courtesy)

“As our cartography grows, the global experience is accentuated and problematized. We know that the globalizing paradigm is in decline or at least in crisis, and this project shows this tension”, says Wechsler, adding: “We are interested in having a German or Korean artist come to work with artists from these scenes and vice versa. We believe that all this serves to put yourself in the shoes of the other. But it also serves to be able to produce works on siteto work with the materials and with the local conditions”.

Aníbal Jozami (Buenos Aires, 76 years old), rector of the Tres de Febrero University – the public institution where the biennial was born – and director of Bienalsur, clarifies: “It is not a biennial of artists from the south, it is of artists from absolutely all over the world. world”. “[El pintor uruguayo Joaquín] Torres-García thought that it was necessary to go around the world and make the maps with the south to the north and the north to the south; We don’t believe that cartography needs to be changed, what we believe is that a new cartography of art needs to be invented”, continues Jozami, who is also a businessman and art collector.

The director of the meeting reformulated himself as follows: “We believe that we must ensure that artists from the south interact with those from the north and those from the north with those from the south. That an artist, due to the fact of being born in a southern country, has no less chance than one who was born in the United States or in Europe”. Until December, in fact, artists such as the Argentine Julio Le Parc will participate in the biennial; the Brazilian Regina Silveira, the Colombian Olga Huyke or the Moroccan Amine el Gotaibi; but also the French Pierre Ardouvin, the Swiss Ursula Biemann or the American William Sorsythe.

Aníbal Jozami, general director of Bielasur, and Diana Wechsler, artistic director. Bienalsur (Courtesy)

What Jozami and Wechsler considered eight years ago, says the collector, was something “totally original.” “We didn’t want to hold a biennial like the ones we all know, which are for the people of a certain city, where collectors and gallery owners come. We wanted to make an international cultural project that had nothing to do with the art trade, that would reach places where this type of event normally did not reach”, says Jozami.

Since then, the initiative has been consolidated with new venues, artists and curators. The team that organizes it is made up of about twenty people and is financed through companies, governments, foundations and agreements with universities and museums around the world. They do it, they say, moved by desire and because “it’s what’s right.” “I always say that art or artists cannot change society,” Jozami notes, “but art and artists can make people think, and those people can influence how society is changed.”