Check a new name in the mare magnum of the next Nerazzurri transfer market, with Argentine radios reporting that they have intercepted Inter tracks in the wake of a River Plate player. This is Fabrizio Angileri, 28 years old on the expiration of the contract with the Millonarios with whom contacts could soon be established, according to what has been told in South America.

The scenery

Obviously at this moment there are still rumors, but the starting point is that the 1994 class will probably change air at the end of June after the end of the contract that binds him to the Argentine club. Inter is always attentive to free-transfer opportunities, but Angileri would be a suitable name perhaps as a second line considering its extraneousness to European football. Used mainly as a defensive winger on the left but also able to extricate himself on the right, the 28-year-old is also followed by Spain: according to the Iberian media, Getafe would like to bet on him to replace the departing Mathias Olivera, thus offering the player a starting perspective. in the Spanish Liga.