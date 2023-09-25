00:15
Halsema demands measures from Ajax
Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema demands that Ajax take strong measures. She told Nieuwsuur that she was not happy with the way the Amsterdam club is currently handling matters. „It’s so shameful what happened on Sunday. Ajax will have to ensure that one-on-one searches are carried out in the coming matches. I also think that nets should be hung at the F-Side. This is simply not possible anymore.”
“Stadium bans must also be handed out, if necessary for life. I can enforce that if necessary. What I also think should be done, although the club should do it in the first instance, is keeping boxes empty. “If there is so much misconduct among one group of hooligans… In the extreme case you can even say that there will be no play at all on Wednesday, but you would rather never make that decision.”
Ajax does not have to count on Kroes and new TD for March
Ajax is longing for a troubleshooter, but can forget about an early arrival of the new general manager Alex Kroes. So after the break with technical director Sven Mislintat, the club is again trapped in a power vacuum. Because a new TD does not seem to be possible before March either.
Here’s what you need to know about the remainder of Classic
The remainder of the canceled Classic between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played on Wednesday afternoon. But with which players and why does the match in the empty Arena at 2 p.m. not start with a kick-off as normal, but with a referee’s ball? We answer your questions!
Pier Eringa is not thinking about leaving Ajax
Pier Eringa does not plan to leave Ajax. “In the chaotic phase we are in, it is important that there is administrative peace and continuity,” says the 62-year-old chairman of the Amsterdam commissioner.
Ajax fans are also against rescheduling the match with FC Volendam
The Ajax supporters’ association does not want the remainder of the abandoned match against Feyenoord to be played on Wednesday afternoon and for the match against FC Volendam scheduled for Wednesday evening to be rescheduled.
“We are categorically against this,” says the official fan club of the club from Amsterdam. “The relocation of the match against Volendam will certainly harm the supporters of the visiting club. In addition, it is at the expense of thousands of individual ticket buyers and tens of thousands of Ajax season ticket holders.”
All these supporters took this match into account in their agendas, says the supporters’ association. “The competition organization has already been set up. All stewards, catering staff, safety people and volunteers associated with the competition organization have already been hired. Supporters made plans, took time off from their evening shifts and went out for the match on Wednesday evening.”
“The KNVB completely ignores the supporters’ interests of Volendam and Ajax. As a supporters’ association, not to mention the economic damage suffered by all involved by rescheduling this match at such short notice,” the fan club reports. “As far as we are concerned, Ajax and FC Volendam submit this ‘receipt’ to the KNVB, which made this choice and is therefore responsible for the disproportionate damage.”
KNVB will not revise the decision
Competition affairs manager of the KNVB Jan Bluyssen has responded to ESPN to the angry reactions from Ajax and FC Volendam. He indicated that he understands the anger of Ajax and FC Volendam, but the KNVB is not going to do anything about it. “From our side, this decision is final. It is up to the clubs to see what they might want to do with it.” Read his entire explanation and response here.
How things could have gone so wrong at Ajax with Mislintat
The first foreign director came to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, saw in no time what was wrong, but seriously overplayed his hand. In this analysis you can read how Sven Mislintat (50) rejected coverage at Ajax, where he missed it and how he lost it.
Also great anger at FC Volendam
The soap opera continues. Not only Ajax does not agree with the KNVB’s decision, but FC Volendam also completely disagrees with it. The club indicates not to accept the decision and to consider in the coming hours the rights that Volendam has in this situation. Chairman Jan Smit even calls this decision ‘really unfair competition’.
Classic finished on Wednesday, Ajax angry
The remainder of the Ajax-Feyenoord Classic, which was halted yesterday, will be played without an audience on Wednesday (from 2 p.m.). This was decided by the professional football competition board. However, the people of Amsterdam do not like that. This means that the match with FC Volendam on Wednesday evening will be rescheduled. Ajax thinks that is not possible and is considering legal action against the KNVB. Read Ajax’s statement here.
Feyenoord and Ajax reported to Zeist on Monday morning to hear from the competition board how the canceled Classic will be handled. But a decision had not yet been reached and that causes annoyance at clubs.
Ajax does not comment on the nature of precautionary actions for Wednesday’s home match against FC Volendam. “The primary area of attention for Ajax is what happens in the stadium,” says a spokesperson.
Ajax has received an email in response to the misconduct of some of its supporters ‘sincere apologies’ offered to season ticket holders. “The events in and around the Johan Cruijff ArenA created a very unpleasant situation yesterday afternoon,” Ajax said.
Ajax expects the halted match to be completed and points to an earlier strike this season. Willem II – NAC was defeated in the fiftieth minute stopped with a 0-3 score and later caught up.
Columnist Hugo Borst notes that Ajax is not in charge of the hard core. There is one in Amsterdam solid lack of authority.
The fact that not everyone is sad about Mislintat’s forced departure is evident from the big picture number of likes that appeared under the club’s official announcement. Remarkably, a number of (former) Ajax players were quick to click on the heart on Instagram.
VodafoneZiggo: close contact with Ajax about fan violence
As main sponsor of Ajax, VodafoneZiggo is in ‘close contact’ with the Amsterdam club the supporter violence. “We emphatically distance ourselves from any form of supporter violence. Violence is never a solution to any dissatisfaction. A football stadium must be a pleasant and safe place for visitors and employees,” he said the telecom company. According to the company the partnership with Ajax ‘important’. “Football should stand for fun and connection between people. We are partners of Ajax in good and bad times for the club.”
FC Volendam plans to play on Wednesday with fans to travel to the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The team will compete against Ajax in a competition match. “We have sold 400 tickets and nothing has changed at the moment,” said the club spokesperson. “We are waiting to see what Ajax will do. We will be guests on Wednesday and will hear about it.”
