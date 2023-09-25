“Stadium bans must also be handed out, if necessary for life. I can enforce that if necessary. What I also think should be done, although the club should do it in the first instance, is keeping boxes empty. “If there is so much misconduct among one group of hooligans… In the extreme case you can even say that there will be no play at all on Wednesday, but you would rather never make that decision.”

Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema demands that Ajax take strong measures. She told Nieuwsuur that she was not happy with the way the Amsterdam club is currently handling matters. „It’s so shameful what happened on Sunday. Ajax will have to ensure that one-on-one searches are carried out in the coming matches. I also think that nets should be hung at the F-Side. This is simply not possible anymore.”

Ajax is longing for a troubleshooter, but can forget about an early arrival of the new general manager Alex Kroes. So after the break with technical director Sven Mislintat, the club is again trapped in a power vacuum. Because a new TD does not seem to be possible before March either.

The remainder of the canceled Classic between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played on Wednesday afternoon. But with which players and why does the match in the empty Arena at 2 p.m. not start with a kick-off as normal, but with a referee’s ball? We answer your questions!

Pier Eringa does not plan to leave Ajax. “In the chaotic phase we are in, it is important that there is administrative peace and continuity,” says the 62-year-old chairman of the Amsterdam commissioner.

The Ajax supporters’ association does not want the remainder of the abandoned match against Feyenoord to be played on Wednesday afternoon and for the match against FC Volendam scheduled for Wednesday evening to be rescheduled.

“We are categorically against this,” says the official fan club of the club from Amsterdam. “The relocation of the match against Volendam will certainly harm the supporters of the visiting club. In addition, it is at the expense of thousands of individual ticket buyers and tens of thousands of Ajax season ticket holders.”

All these supporters took this match into account in their agendas, says the supporters’ association. “The competition organization has already been set up. All stewards, catering staff, safety people and volunteers associated with the competition organization have already been hired. Supporters made plans, took time off from their evening shifts and went out for the match on Wednesday evening.”