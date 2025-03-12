When building burrows and dikes, or simply when moving, some animals such as ants, beavers, salmon, moles and hippos sculpt the planet and, collectively, modify the landscapes in the same way as the great floods, reveals a study of a London university.

«We have always been interested in animals individually. With this study, we have discovered The collective importance of architect animals«, Explains GEMMA Harvey, a physical geography researcher who directed this study by Queen Mary University of London published on February 18.

In total, more than 600 terrestrial and fresh water species have been identified as responsible for a real impact on landscapes, including shrimp in South America, marsupials in Australia, large herbivores in Africa, termites and ants in Asia, earthworms, bears and freshwater insects in Europe.

“By estimating the collective energy of these animals, we discovered that it rivaled other important forces that shape the landscape, such as floods,” British researcher tells Monday.









According to the study, identified animals contribute collectively with around 76,000 gigajacles of energy to geomorphological processes every year, which is equivalent to the energy that is mobilized in more than 500,000 large floods of rivers or 200,000 seasons of monzones.

Among these species, they are fauna giants as The elephant, the Grizzly bear or the hippo.

“When trampling and traveling between the place where she sleeps and the place where she feeds,” the African mammal, which can weigh up to 1.5 tons, “can create new river channels” in the African swamps, explains Gemma Harvey.

Another good example is the beavers.

“They create many habitats, but they can also help mitigate floods or revitalize rivers with low flows for drought periods,” says the researcher.

In the Czech Republic, a group of Castores rehabilitated at the beginning of the year a military land where the works had stagnated for seven years, creating dikes and meanders that formed a favorable wet area for the protection of river crabs, saving the community a million euros in the process.

In addition to these family species, “we tend to underestimate small animals that are less visible because they live under land or under water, but that are equally important,” says Gemma Harvey.

The most impressive example is located in Brazil, where colonies of termites have built hundreds of millions of mounds connected to each other by tunnels, on a surface equivalent to that of Great Britain.

“It is a huge amount of soil that displaces this animal,” says the expert, who recalls that they are visible constructions from space.

«There are many animals that have not yet been studied or may not even discover. We know that there are still millions of insects to discover. Nor have we studied marine ecosystems, ”confesses the researcher.

According to the study, more than a quarter of the species identified as constructive animals (28%) are rare or endemic and 57 of them are considered in danger of extinction according to the red list of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“As we lose species, we lose these unique processes” and, therefore, the balance of ecosystems, laments Gemma Harvey, who also considers that knowledge about the processes itself still lacks.

The researcher proposes to prolong studies by integrating the effects of climate change.

“We are reflecting on what has already been lost in our landscapes as the species have extinguished or that populations have decreased dramatically,” says geophysics.

Determined to offer “new perspectives” for the conservation of biodiversity, Gemma Harvey expects this type of studies to influence the reintroduction programs of essential species to reduce extreme climatic phenomena.