Cupra defies convention and together with De Antonio Yachts has presented its first collaboration, the De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor, a high-performance yacht inspired by the first model designed and developed specifically for the automotive firm, the Formentor. This showboat is a unique design exercise that lays the groundwork for the launch of a special limited edition of the D28 in iconic Cupra colors and finishes that will go on sale at the end of 2021.

The result of the first collaboration between the car brand and the Barcelona shipyard is a 400 hp showboat, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 40 knots. The exterior design is distinguished by its simple lines and its dynamic character, the Petrol Blue color and the copper-colored finishes, which provide elegance and sportiness. The De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor is exhibited these days at the Marina Vela in the port of Barcelona together with the Formentor VZ5, a special limited edition of the high-performance crossover SUV with 390 hp and a five-cylinder engine, of which only 7,000 units will be produced. .

The De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor is 7.99 meters long, with the possibility of adding a half meter stern platform. The exterior design is distinguished by the Petrol Blue hull color, numerous black and carbon fiber accents along with distinctive elements that add elegance and sportiness to the wheelhouse.

The design of its V-shaped hull allows it to reach a maximum speed of up to 40 knots with maximum motorization, as well as comfortable navigation at cruising speed. Its generous distribution of beam and weight provides ample habitability on deck, providing stability when anchoring. The arrangement of the volumes allows a comfortable peripheral circulation following the ‘walk-around’ concept.

This model has the entire deck at the same level divided into different solarium areas with seats and tables both in the bow and aft, as well as including a fully equipped bathroom. The high level of use of the space offers an incomparable feeling, with a maximum capacity of up to ten people.