“Your reliable partner in medicine shopping. Get your prescription online without an appointment”. This is how the ‘Drugs 24×7 online’ website looks like. But, despite the image of a man with his thumb up, smiling reassuringly, there are several elements that have led to a report to the Ministry of Health as a suspected illegal site, to obtain its blackout, if confirmed – such as appears – not in line with the Italian rules. In this case, the report originated from representatives of the pharmaceutical sector. In detail, the initiative was by Salvatore Butti, president of Assosalutein the wake of the doubts expressed by those who came across the e-commerce site.

“The proposed drugs are not possible for an authorized Italian site. There are medicines with a medical prescription, for example,” explains Butti to Adnkronos Salute. “Italy has very clear rules. Sites that can sell medicines are authorized by the ministry, they must carry a stamp: in reality, these are pharmacies that also have an online space and must be absolutely recognized and recognizable. And what can transiting on an online site is well defined: apart from free sale products such as supplements, cosmetics and so on, at most self-medication drugs”, drugs without a prescription (Sop), which include over-the-counter medicines.

In this ‘online pill bazaar’, on the other hand, they range from antivirals to anti-hepatitis C super drugs such as the very expensive sofosbuvir, which also on the site in question provides for costs ranging from at least 1,074 euros for 28 pills to 1,791 for 56. Scrolling further, you’ll find antidepressants, birth control pills, diabetes meds, and anti-hair loss medications. Not only that: from diuretics to antibiotics (amoxicillin in the lead), from hormones to painkillers, to products for smoking cessation, skin care, weight loss, women’s health. Among the latter there is also female viagra. Then there are the so-called ‘Ed Packs’ for him: bonus packages with more variety of each love pill to understand “which works best” for each, all “saving 20%”. And all without a prescription, even for prescription drugs sold in our country.

The presentation in the chapter ‘who we are’ is less detailed. It reads as follows: “Our company connects customers with the most trusted sources of generic and brand name drug suppliers in the world.” A “team of professionals who care about you and your family and want everyone to have the most affordable healthcare products in the world.” There are no company details, and contacts include a British number and an Italian number with an 800 area code, as well as an online chat and a space for messages.

The products would be “offered alongside advice and guides,” it reads. And “an easy-to-use and secure shopping environment” would be guaranteed. Finally, a “rigorous selection of suppliers” and “quality control” are promised, complete with “certificates” attesting to this. In reality, there is no trace on the website, for example of the logo which guarantees that it is a legal and authorized site in Italy for the sale of medicines. An identification logo that contains a hypertext link to the page on the Ministry of Health website, with all the data of the business that carries out electronic commerce of medicines.

Another unclear aspect can be found in the FAQs. To the question “Do you need a doctor’s prescription before making a purchase on your website?”, the answer is: “We do not require a doctor’s prescription for any drug that you can order on our website. However, we warmly advise you to Consult your physician before ordering any medication we offer.” Is it possible for the order to be held at customs? “If it happens you will be informed”, is the answer. “Permission will be asked to examine the package” and “After examination you must receive the ordered products”. In case of problems “please notify us. We will try to find a solution”, they promise from the site.

The site just mentioned, in the center of the home page, has a list of ‘best-sellers’ which obviously opens with all the existing ‘love pills’: those who edit the page offer everything from Viagra to Cialis, passing through Levitra. By clicking on the image of one of these products, a window opens from which it is possible to order them in various dosages. The price is given per pill and per pack. And it specifies whether it is generic or branded drugs. In the lateral band appears a long list of pathologies for which medicines are sold. The first entry is Covid-19. Inside the well-known products that over time numerous studies have defined as ineffective against the virus: chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin.

The report made on this website now “must be taken into account. Yesterday we started the process, the appropriate checks will be made and any measures taken”, explains Butti. “However, it is not an isolated case. Not a few reports arrive and there are numerous unauthorized websites in Italy, which are blocked. I think it happens every week, there is a lot of attention”. Carabinieri Nas are involved in contrasting the phenomenon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Italian drug agency Aifa, the Customs and Monopolies Agency. “The problem – reflects Butti – is that the day after the blacked out illegal sites are often reborn in other guises. And it is dangerous to use them. In fact, there are also organizations around that sell falsified medicines”.

The appeal. “If you go online” to buy pharmaceutical products “use only authorized and certified sites, because they give a guarantee. All these sites that are born and die, operating from abroad or from strange locations, the suggestion is not to use them and to be very careful. In Italy, prescription drugs, and some types of products, cannot be sold online. So be suspicious. The other element to pay attention to is the stamp that distinguishes an authorized site,” Butti recommends.

“It is necessary to raise awareness among all people, so that they only rely on recognized and reliable sites, authorized by our ministry”, explains the expert. “That’s the only guarantee, because behind the authorized sites there is a pharmacy, a physical point of sale. We, as an association that represents the self-medication drug companies, have been going to schools together with Cittadinanzattiva for years to get information and sometimes these issues of illegal sites come up. This is exactly what is needed: information that must be as widespread as possible”.

“By definition – continues Butti – products that require a medical prescription clearly indicate the path that one should take to get to use them. We are talking about drugs that need the support of a medical indication. I will then give the example of products for erectile dysfunction: in England a certain dosage is classified as a self-medication drug, but this is not the case for the rest of Europe and for Italy.It should also be remembered, in general, that what you buy are medicines, with all the associated and connected risks that the use of drugs involves without a clear indication from the doctor. I therefore renew my suggestion: contact only authorized sites”.