The first prominent activist action in the life of Enrique Tarrio was his participation in the demonstrations that ended with a photograph that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2000 and that went around the world. The boy Elián was hidden by his uncle in a closet from which United States immigration agents armed to the teeth took him out to return him to his native country, Cuba, claimed by his father. He claimed that his mother had taken him on a raft without his authorization. The conflict caused a political battle between Washington and Havana.

The anti-Castro exile stood guard in front of the house of the seven-year-old’s relatives in Miami. There was Tarrio, demanding justice and demanding that the US authorities not return the boy to Cuba. It was his baptism in the fight against a reality with which he did not share. Now he has once again stood out as a squire for Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories, and in an unexpected twist, last week the Reuters agency claimed that he had been an FBI confidant, something he says he does not remember. And that may cost you the leadership of one of the most recognized groups on the far right in the US, the Proud Boys.

Tarrio, who is around 37 years old (his date of birth is not clear) and is the son of Cuban-American parents, grew up in Little Havana in Miami, the epicenter of anti-Castroism in the United States. Henry Tarrio, that is his real name, he defines himself as an Afro-Cuban and is the face at the forefront of a radical group that has recently stood out for its support of former President Trump.

Its origin is used by Tarrio as a supposed sign that the group he leads is not racist because, if it were, he would not be its leader. However, the FBI classifies the Proud Boys – a translation of Proud Boys – as an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism” and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the benchmark institution in the study of extremism in the US, includes it on the list of hate groups in the country.

His first known trade was as a plumber’s assistant. His career has gone through jobs related to poultry farming and technological safety applied to companies. At present, he is the owner of the 1776 store (in reference to the Declaration of Independence of the United States), which sells from T-shirts to bracelets and caps with patriotic slogans that the Proud Boys usually use, with their symbols always in black and white colors. yellow.

But, without a doubt, Tarrio’s main occupation, since the founder of the Proud Boys, Canadian Gavin Miles McInnes, left the association in 2018, has been running the ultra group, which boasts of being macho, of bringing men together. fed up “of apologizing that political correctness demands,” and claiming to reject being part of white supremacism.

Tarrio climbed all the rungs of the organization before being its leader, becoming what in the group’s jargon is called a fourth-degree member, a distinction reserved for those who have had physical confrontations or have attacked someone from the group Antifa (movement against fascism).

Tarrio participated in the fateful Unite the Right rally in August 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, against the transfer of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in which a self-proclaimed 21-year-old neo-Nazi hit a group with his car of anti-fascist protesters causing the death of a 32-year-old woman and a score of injured.

One of his references has been former President Trump, who during the first debate of presidential candidates last September was asked if he was willing to condemn white supremacism and asked to be told who he should condemn. His rival, Joe Biden, suggested the Proud Boys. “Proud Boys, back off and wait,” replied the Republican. Florida state director of Latinos for Trump, Tarrio has ordered the ultras to participate in all the protests in Washington since the former president began to speculate on electoral fraud, even before the presidential elections on November 3.

Trumpist to the core, on December 11, megaphone in hand, Tarrio proclaimed: “To the parasites of Congress and those who want to rob the White House, if you want a war, you will have a war.” The next day, the leader of the Proud Boys broke into a church and stole a flag bearing the slogan of the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter, which he ended up burning.

That criminal act (destruction of property) cost him his arrest as soon as he set foot in Washington when he returned to the city to participate in the January 6 protest, which ended the assault on the Capitol. Tarrio was expelled from the capital and will not be able to return until his trial in June.

According to what was published by Reuters, Tarrio was a confidant of the FBI and the Florida police in 2012. Infiltrated in different criminal gangs, the collaboration of the proud boy with the forces of order led to the arrest of more than twenty people related to the game, drugs and human trafficking. “I don’t remember any of that,” Tarrio said after the agency published the exclusive. There is no evidence that he has collaborated with the authorities since then.