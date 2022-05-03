Thirty-year-old Brabant Jos L. is a great unknown when his name is mentioned in February 2021 during a broadcast of the television program Investigation Requested† The police associate L. with the disappearance of Naima Jillal, a Moroccan-Dutch woman who has a prominent role in the Dutch cocaine mafia. It is feared for her life because she has not been seen since her disappearance a year and a half earlier.

A few days later reports The Telegraph that the name of Jos L. appears in a file about a series of murders that, according to the judiciary and the police, were committed by members of the motorcycle club Caloh Wagoh in 2017, partly on behalf of Ridouan Taghi. Jos L. appears to be fully called Joseph Johannes L. and was born on 1 July 1991. His nickname is Bolle Jos or Josje Breda, presumably after his birthplace. In that investigation, Bolle Jos is associated with two murders that seem to have to do with cocaine smuggling through the port of Antwerp.

Hard evidence is lacking. Jos L. will therefore not be prosecuted. According to his lawyer Guy Weski, his client denies any involvement in underworld murders. But the piece in the largest newspaper in the Netherlands means the end of his anonymity. At the time, the criminal environment spoke of him with some awe as “someone who earns a lot of money from cocaine smuggling and who is not averse to violence.”

The Public Prosecution Service has put Jos L. on the National Investigation List, it was announced on Tuesday, after he was already put on the Europol investigation list by Belgium at the end of last year. An investigation into his whereabouts in Turkey, among other places, has so far yielded nothing.

“Do you want to invest some brother?”

Jos L.’s violent reputation seems to be confirmed in an investigation by the Belgian investigative authorities into a number of cases of cocaine smuggling through the port of Antwerp. From encrypted message traffic that was made readable after the hack of crypto telephone provider Sky Ecc, the Belgian police infers that Jos L. is involved in two cocaine transports to Antwerp that must be secured by extractors.

During a first transport, things go wrong because a fire watch is stationed in a car near the container, the bottom of which is filled with almost five hundred kilos of cocaine. When Jos L.’s pickers are warned by a corrupt harbor employee, L. doesn’t hesitate for a moment. “We have taken the van hostage,” he texts his corrupt contact person who receives 150,000 euros for his work.

The fire watch later tells the police that he was dragged from his car by five men and severely beaten. When they want to pull a bag over the man’s head, he jerks free and panics and jumps into the cold water. Hours later, when he alerts the police, Jos L.’s men are still busy with grinding wheels to open the bottom of the container. They flee the harbor area when they hear police sirens. “Idiots,” appts Jos L.

Justice sees Jos L. as one of the key players in extensive cocaine trade

Although he lost almost five hundred kilos of cocaine – an estimated 12.5 million euros – that night, Jos L. started working on a new transport that same day. He tells a man with the nickname Tetris via his Sky phone that 550 kilos will soon be loaded in two places in Latin America. “Do you want to invest something brother?” asks Jos, who then hides behind the name El Presidente.

In the days that follow, the details of the deal are discussed and L. gives out a new phone number nicknamed El Ganador; The winner. That alias only works for a while: Jos L. reports on September 1, 2020 that Sky has been hacked. This is striking given that it will take another six months before the Belgian judiciary announces the dismantling of Sky. Jos L. switches to another system: Cyphr. As a result, the police lose track of his messages. Because his accomplices do not take L.’s tip seriously, the police state on the basis of their Sky messages that the transport of 550 kilos was piloted through the port around September 20: “everything loaded, he is going to erase traces”.

Intercepted in Colombia

Thanks in part to these kinds of findings, the judiciary sees Jos L. as one of the key players in the large-scale import and export of cocaine and the money laundering that is earned with it. In addition, he is believed to be involved in serious violent crimes such as the disappearance and death of Naima Jillal. The Public Prosecution Service bases that accusation on encrypted telephone messages.

This suspicion comes exactly a week after investigation findings were added in the Marengo case to a phone that was found in the apartment where Ridouan Taghi was arrested in Dubai in 2019. Photos of Naima Jillal were found on that device, naked in a chair and on her stomach on the floor. It is not certain who used that device and how those photos ended up on that device. Taghi denies being the user and denies involvement in Jillal’s kidnapping and death.

However, the combination of data fuels a long-standing rumor in the criminal environment that Naima Jillal’s disappearance has something to do with a cocaine shipment from Jillal intercepted in Colombia in 2019. Angry investors would have held her accountable.

Was Bolle Jos perhaps one of those investors? And why was the device with the photos of Jillal in Taghi’s apartment in Dubai? The answer to those questions will probably only come after Jos L. is arrested. And so is that other mystery: where is Naima Jillal’s body?

