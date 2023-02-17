From anguish to euphoria: the memes of the Nacional title in the Super League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Memes of National vs. Pereira
After raising a 1-3, the greens defeated Deportivo Pereira and took another Olympic lap.
National Athletic they suffered a lot in the first half and then, with a brilliant performance by Dorlan Pabón and Tomás Ángel, they turned around a game that was down 1-3 to beat the Sports Pereira and get his third Super League.
Those led by Paulo Autori gave the club the 32nd title in history and confirmed themselves as the most-times Colombian soccer champion team.
The game was very difficult for Nacional, who was surprised by a team that went 0-2 winner at half-time and put the road to the title uphill. Social networks did not forgive and in between the first memes appeared:
Nacional changed in the second half and the memes too
The second half of Nacional, especially in the last half hour, when Ángel and Pabón scored doubles to make the green fans celebrate at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and throughout the country.
These were the best memes left by the green victory:
SPORTS
