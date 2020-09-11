For the last 5 years, the popular TV show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has been entertaining the audience. All the actors associated with the show have managed to make a mark in their unique style from house to house. Due to this, in this story of today, we are going to tell you about the fees of one day of the actors of this superhit show.

Shubhangi Atre – ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ from ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!) Whose famous dialogue ‘Sahi pakha hai hai’ lives on everyone’s tongue today. Actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays this character, entertains fans a lot with her broken English. According to sources, Shubhangi charges 40 thousand rupees a day for the role of ‘Anguri Bhabhi’.

Rohitash Gaud- Talk on the show, ‘Manmohan Tiwari’ aka Rohitash Gaur is told in the show that he takes 50 to 60 thousand rupees for shooting for 1 day.

Saumya Tandon- However, actress Soumya Tandon who used to play the role of ‘Gori Mem’ in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ was no longer a part of the show. But sources have revealed that Soumya Tandon used to charge 55-60 thousand rupees a day while working on this show.



Aasif Sheikh- Now let’s talk about ‘Vibhuti Narayan Mishra’, the husband of Gori Mem. Asif Sheikh plays this character. It is said that Asif’s fees are more than all the members of this show. They charge 70 thousand rupees for a day.



Saanand Verma – Actor Sanand Verma who plays ‘Saxena’ in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’. According to the news, Sanand charges 25 thousand rupees a day.