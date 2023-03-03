Covid and justice, investigation in Bergamo: the images of the coffins transported by army trucks return to the minds of Italians

I believe that the chronicle of the judicial investigation on the excellent characters, for the dead of Bergamo, in the dramatic spring of 2020 – with the coffins transported by army trucks and the serious omissions in the management of the fight against the pandemic – recalled to the memory of many “patriots”Meloni would say, the “process”, which Pier Paolo Pasolini, in the columns of Corriere della Sera, in the early 70s, solicited for the ruling class of the time.

The writer initially referred precisely to “a criminal trial, inside a court”, with “Andreotti, Fanfani, Rumor, and at least a dozen other powerful Christian Democrats (including some President of the Republic)”: these, he added, they should appear “in the dock”.

Not only, therefore, a metaphor, that of Pasolini, killed in 1975, but the conviction that “only a trial” could have given the denunciation of bad governance “the characteristics of an irrefutable historical truth, such as to determine a new political will in the country”.

From the complaints, in Pasolini’s articles, to “Todo modo”a thriller penned by his friend, the great and regretted Leonardo Sciascia, to highlight the corruption of power, the close link between the mafia and politics in Italy, and their decisive influence in the country’s political and economic choices.

From the lucid analyzes of Pasolini and Sciascia to the pages of the investigation, in 2022, by the Prosecutor of Bergamo, Antonio Chiappani, who seems to want to agree with the families of the victims, convinced that the magistrates have rewritten the history of the (ineffective) fight against the pandemic. The prosecutors challenge Conte, Speranza, Fontana, Gallera and the technicians of the CTS and the Ministry of Health for the crimes of epidemic and manslaughter.

The investigations, which will be followed by trials – hopefully in non-biblical times – have made an important contribution, which will end up in the history books, to the narration and the attempt to understand the mistakes (or the crimes?), the unpreparedness, evident, demonstrated by the ruling class, local and national. In those first, tragic months of the spread of Covid, in the city and province of Bergamo, the most affected by the virus, between February and June 2020 there were 114,800 infected and 16,994 dead.

