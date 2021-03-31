In 1891, the mayor of Ronda (Málaga), Juan Antonio Pérez, was concerned. The city was stuck in an economic and social crisis and the councilor wrote a letter to the philosopher Francisco Giner de los Ríos to ask for his advice. The rondeño, one of the creators of the Institución Libre de Enseñanza, encouraged in his response to the creation of the Monte de Piedad and Caja de Ahorros de Ronda, one of those initiatives, he said, “raised small with very large results.” He probably never imagined that the financial institution -which was born years later, in 1904, thanks to an initial capital of 10,000 pesetas contributed by the Marchioness of Moctezuma, María Teresa Holgado- would become the most important in Andalusia and the most resistant pillar on the that Unicaja settled. Nor that it would become, already in the 21st century and with the merger with Liberbank, the fifth Spanish bank with a volume of assets exceeding 109,000 million euros. This Wednesday Unicaja and Liberbank hold their respective shareholders’ meetings to approve the union. The operation, however, must still have the approval of the supervisors.

The entity, which will keep its name and its headquarters in Malaga, was born in 1991 with the firm objective of dominating the Andalusian financial system. It did so with the union of five Andalusian savings banks: those of Ronda, Málaga, Antequera, Almería and Cádiz. The oldest is the Cadiz, born in 1884. His main goal then was “to end usury,” as historian David Molina explains in the book Unicaja 125 years, published in 2009. In their beginnings, all the savings banks sought, especially, to serve the lower classes of the populations through their important social work, but also to serve as a stimulus to the economy. Those of Almería and Antequera stood out for their work after the Civil War. The Malaga woman, for example, participated in the creation of soup kitchens or in projects that served to build popular neighborhoods. They were “creators not only of wealth, but also promoters of both social equality and prosperity,” Molina emphasizes. Today social work is still relevant -although it has come to less- and, among many initiatives, it maintains its sponsorship of professional basketball (Malaga), volleyball (Almería) or athletics (Jaén) teams.

In the creation of Unicaja there was some initial reluctance and a lot of political maneuvering, but the process served to put down strong roots. Above all, thanks to Caja de Ronda, which had already expanded and grown at that time. It was then directed by Braulio Medel, who later went on to lead Unicaja (he would do so for 25 years, until 2016). “The integration was a long process, two years, but logical and fluid”, highlights Gumersindo Ruiz, who was then president of Caja Antequera and later one of the top managers of the financial group of the entity, which had a manager of mutual funds, a securities company and an insurance company. “That made Unicaja take off,” says Ruiz, who highlights that the union also promoted the computerization of the entity with a new system developed by IBM. Not too many years before, income was marked with a blue pen and refunds with red, all on paper.

Cemented growth in Andalusia

It has been in Andalusia where Unicaja has become strong and cemented its growth in the rest of Spain. In 2004 it already had 813 offices spread over a dozen provinces of the country and representations in several European states. In 2010 he joined the Caja Jaén team and a year later became a bank, weathering the real estate crisis with some sufficiency, which earned him an image of trust. “That he got through those times so well in a territory like Andalusia with so much brick, says a lot in his favor”, underlines Antonio Garrido, professor of Applied Economics at the University of Barcelona.

Instead, the goal of creating a single Andalusian box always failed. There were scores for the union with Cajasol, but little interest and the old rivalry between Malaga and Seville meant that the operation was never completed. The public administration also promoted the growth of the hand of CajaGranada, which did not materialize either. The one that was closest was Cajasur. Everything seemed done for the integration and the birth of Unicajasur in a maneuver supported by the Junta de Andalucía and the Bank of Spain, which ended up intervening after the reversal at the last minute of the Cordovan entity, finally acquired by BBK. Neither did the approaches to Caja Castilla-La Mancha work at the request of the Bank of Spain. “It is not only about making mergers, but about doing them well, with a strategic sense, an integrating spirit and adapted to the demands of each time,” explained Braulio Medel in an article in the Joly Group media last weekend.

Beyond Caja Jaén, a big step was that of 2013 with the absorption of Ceiss – a bank that emerged from the merger of Caja España and Caja Duero – and which doubled the size of the entity. In 2017, it went public. And, now, with more than 1,100 offices throughout the country, it is going to take an important leap with its merger with Liberbank. It has not been a bed of roses because the negotiations started in 2018 and, despite having reached a consensus shortly after, the talks broke down in May 2019. Not for too long: in October 2020 both entities admitted to having retaken the contacts for fusion and soaring in stock market. Finally, its shareholders’ meetings are expected to approve the common merger project this Wednesday, which will be closed throughout the year to promote Unicaja as the fifth most powerful bank in Spain and the only one based in Andalusia.