The Premier League celebrated its 30th birthday in splendid health. It is the most beautiful and most popular league in the world and some of the merit also goes to Italian football: the influence of our players and above all of the coaches who have faced the Premier was precious. Now the goal is to learn from English football how to raise the level and interest of Serie A. These interesting topics were discussed today at the Italian embassy in London, during a forum beautifully organized by Stefano Boldrini, historical correspondent. from the Journal from the English capital.

The debate

In the presence of Ambassador Raffaele Trombetta, numerous … ambassadors of our football intervened (some in presence and others in connection): Carlo Ancelotti, Fabio Capello, Roberto Mancini, Claudio Ranieri, Gianfranco Zola, Roberto Di Matteo, Fabio Paratici, Giampaolo Pozzo . The Italian coaches in England have won 16 trophies and Ancelotti remembers his beginnings: “English football was surprising for me. The leap in quality has been made with the stadiums, which are hospitable and where you don’t hear an insult. As far as the technical aspect is concerned, Premier League football is now globalized: no team plays ‘English’ anymore “. Capello offers an interpretation: “Here they trusted the Italian coaches and drew on our professionalism”. Gianfranco Zola arrived at Chelsea when the Italian championship was still at a high level: “But I liked the spirit with which we trained and played. You always had to give your best “. Claudio Ranieri points out a way: “In Italy we have to make young players play more and make them mature earlier, even if I don’t know how”. Roberto Mancini however underlines that “the coaches are asked for the results and for this reason sometimes prudent choices are made. There are certainly few players in Serie A ”. Giampaolo Pozzo identifies the two reasons for the English turning point: “The way in which resources are distributed within the Premier League, which makes the league more balanced, and then the regulations that allow investment in structures”.