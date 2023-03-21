From an anti-Parkinson drug, already approved, hopes against Alzheimer’s disease. It’s called rotigotine and is at the center of a phase 3 international study coordinated by the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation in Rome, chosen by the non-profit organization Alzheimer Drug Discovery Foundation (Addf) to lead the multicenter trial that will involve 350 patients.

The research, supported by Addf with 3.5 million dollars, is based on studies on rotigotine conducted by the team of neurologist Giacomo Koch, full professor at the University of Ferrara and researcher at the Santa Lucia Foundation, which have produced positive results – recalls the Capitoline Irccs in a note – showing an improvement in cognitive functions in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. In particular, a work published by Koch’s group on ‘Jama Network Open’ in 2020 verified measurable improvements in executive functions in 94 patients who were administered rotigotine, in addition to traditional therapy.

“Current treatments for Alzheimer’s – explains Koch – act on the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. However, preclinical research has also revealed a key role in the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is the largest modulator of brain plasticity. This project has the ambition to provide a new therapeutic tool to complement the standard therapy based on drugs that increase the transmission of acetylcholine and therefore mainly serve to improve the memory circuits”.

“In our case – continues Koch – we want to demonstrate that rotigotine can in parallel also improve the cognitive functions controlled by the activity of the frontal lobe, the so-called executive functions. This is important because it is believed that the improvement of executive functions can have an impact on the autonomy of these patients’ daily lives, making them less in need of caregiver care”.

The project – highlights the note – will also make it possible to better understand how rotigotine can influence the functioning of the frontal lobes and their connections, using various neurophysiological techniques, including transcranial magnetic stimulation and electroencephalogram. Finally, the effects of rotigotine on the plasma biomarkers of the amyloid substance and tau protein will be evaluated, in order to evaluate whether the drug therapy may also have an impact on the mechanisms of neurodegeneration underlying Alzheimer’s disease.