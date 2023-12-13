A red brick. That was the only role Meg Bellamy had played before stepping into the shoes of one of the most famous women on the face of the planet. This British actress was working at the Legoland amusement park, in the town of Windsor – where the official residence of the British royal family is also located – when she came across a casting call on Twitter for the final season of The Crown, one of the most watched and awarded series of the century. Demotivated after being rejected by several acting schools, in 2022 she did not even have an agent to guide her first steps in the industry and it was only thanks to the efforts of her neighbor, who insisted on her obvious physical resemblance, that she decided to send a video proposing for the role of Kate Middleton. Three weeks later they responded to her email and she immersed herself in a testing process that would last months, with thousands of other candidates aspiring for an opportunity that has catapulted other unknown young women like Emma Corrin to international fame. Against all odds, as she was fighting against other more established and popular names, Bellamy managed to take on the character. Brick by brick, this is how a star is built.

Meg Bellamy in a scene from The Crown. Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

This December 14, the six episodes that will put an end to the series arrive on Netflix. The Crown, with the death of Lady Di and the romance between Guillermo (played by Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton as the key events of an outcome that will jump several years in time. Paradoxically, the decline of the 21-time Emmy Award-winning fiction represents the professional dawn for Meg Bellamy, who has spent the last few months trying to prepare for the media tsunami that will destroy her anonymity in the coming hours. “I can't even imagine the level of pressure the royals face every day. I hadn't been to Hollywood until a month ago and now I'm there, with people shouting my name on the red carpet. But I keep telling myself that this is what I have always dreamed of, that before I could only afford to wear Primark,” she declared in The New York Times.

The 21-year-old girl has confessed that the oldest shock cultural experience that she has experienced in recent months has not been filming in the company of renowned figures such as Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth) or Dominic West (Prince Charles), but the close and intense relationship between her profession and the world of fashion. Valentino, Dior – has sat in the front row of her last two shows –, Cartier, Gucci… the offers to join her destiny with that of the best luxury brands are multiplying because, given the impossibility of having the Princess of Wales as ambassador, what better than having her alter ego? in fiction to sell bags? “Now I am lucky enough to wear brands that I would not have even dreamed of being able to wear,” the British woman confessed in an interview, who until now defined her looks as more typical of “a grandfather” due to her preference for high-waisted pants and wide sweaters.

Meg Bellamy characterized as Kate Middleton when she was studying at University. Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

Everything has changed in just a few days. Bellamy was already one of the most photographed guests at the recent Fashion Awards and at the helm of her transformation into a red carpet star is stylist Felicity Kay, responsible for turning actors like Kit Connor into a generational obsession (Headstopper), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) or Paul Mescal (Normal People). To assess the extent to which the industry machinery precisely shapes the careers of its promising puppies, The Telegraph published that the actress's advisors are already planning a new haircut for her once the series' promotional tour ends. It is the first step to get out of a role with so much media coverage and thus follow the examples of others like Emma Watson (Harry Potter), Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons) or the aforementioned Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Di in fiction. A wave of news on specialized websites hailing Bellamy as the new it-girl of 2024 is just a few days – and a visit to the hairdresser – away.

Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy in a scene from 'The Crown'. Andrew Milligan – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images)

“She was great from the first reading, we knew we had found something special from the beginning. She is brilliant, very charismatic and a very good actress,” says Robert Sterne, casting director of The Crown. Bellamy had to face a long process of preparing for the role, practicing both Middleton's accent and mannerisms for months with different voice and movement coaches. She voraciously consumed books, documentaries and all kinds of news and even took several pieces of clothing to her house to feel 'in their shoes' while she rehearsed the dialogues. The job, she alleges, was very complicated, as Middleton's life before she officially announced her engagement to Prince William in October 2010 is a “blank canvas.” There is hardly any information about Kate, an art history student at the University of St. Andrews, so she spent “a lot of time thinking about what she was like before she knew where her life was headed and that William would be her husband.” ”. “I hope I have done it justice,” adds Bellamy, who has no more projects lined up in her immediate future.

Despite the two decades of difference that separate them, there are several parallels that unite the destinies of Bellamy and Middleton beyond their iconic brown hair. Both grew up in the same county in England, they were good students and athletes and both made their first steps in the world of student theater, since the Princess of Wales played the character of Eliza Doolitle in a production of My Fair Lady. Another moment that the new batch of chapters will recreate is the university charity parade that took place in 2002 and in which Kate Middleton served as a model wearing a transparent dress. A model auctioned almost a decade later for $125,000 and which, according to those present, was the first that made the prince turn his head and notice the one who, in the end, would end up being his princess and that of all the British. . We'll see if Meg Bellamy manages to catch her attention too.