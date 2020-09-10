For the past many years, many big Bollywood stars have been hosting popular shows on TV and are charging huge amount from the makers. While Salman Khan hosts ‘Bigg Boss’ show every year, Amitabh Bachchan also entertains people in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with ladies and gentlemen. By the way, in this special offer of today, we are going to tell you how much these Bollywood stars charge to host these shows on TV.

Salman Khan – ‘Bigg Boss’ – Reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ is set to make a comeback with its 14th season. The audience of this show cannot even imagine without Salman Khan. According to the news, Salman charges a fee of Rs 16 crore for every episode of this show.

Amitabh Bachchan – ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’- Amitabh Bachchan, the great hero of the century, has been associated with’ KBC ‘for years. According to a report, megastar Amitabh Bachchan charges 3-5 crores / episode for this show.

Shah Rukh Khan – ‘Ted Talk: Nayi Soch’- Shah Rukh Khan hosts’ Ted Talk’ which is one of the most expensive shows on TV. According to sources, King Khan charges for this show on the basis of one hour of screen time.

Aamir Khan – Satyamev Jayate- Aamir Khan joined the league of A-list Bollywood actors who hosted the TV show in 2012 with ‘Satyamev Jayate’. According to the news, Aamir charges 3 crores for every episode of it.

Akshay Kumar – The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5- Bollywood player Akshay Kumar’s name is also included in the list. Akshay charged Rs 1.65 crore per episode to host the fifth season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.