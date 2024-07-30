Alfonso Signorini wants the most beautiful girl on TV for Big Brother: here’s who she is

The castings for the Big Brother I’m in the hottest phase, which is why Alfonso Signorini is looking for his future VIPs. Among the many preys, the host has identified a truly beautiful woman who holds a record that is more unique than rare.

Here’s who it is.

Big Brother: Alfonso Signorini and the choice of contestants

There is very little time left until the start of the next edition of Big Brother, as September is closer than we would like. For this very reason Alfonso Signorini and all the authors of Big Brother are doing the casting to identify the next contestants of the most followed reality shows in the world.

As always, both famous people and boys and girls from everyday life will take part in the TV game show. David May However, he would have revealed in advance an important piece of news regarding the presence of a beautiful woman in the cast of the new edition.

The same news would later be made official by Novella 2000who would have defined this woman as the most beautiful on television. The woman has taken part in many programs Mediaset and it seems to be one of the public’s favorites. Who is Alfonso Signorini counting on to make a splash again this year?

The host chose her

According to the latest rumours, Alfonso Signorini would like to see the new edition of Big Brothera woman who took part in important Mediaset-branded programs. We are referring, for example, to Friends of Maria De Filippibut also to Striscia la Notizia where she played the role of showgirl for a long time.

The woman in question holds an important recordas she held this position for almost 930 episodes. Who are we talking about? Obviously the beautiful Shaila Cata 27-year-old girl originally from Aversa who stood out not only for her talent and beauty, but also for her character and determination.

Although very young, Shaila has already achieved very important goals, as she has taken part in programs such as Tale e Quale Show, the Sanremo Festival and many more. In the past, he even had the opportunity to conduct Paperissima Sprint. We can only wait to find out if the former showgirl will decide to accept the proposal. Alfonso Signorini.