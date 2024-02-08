There are more than 6 million Italian adults abroad: a region as populous as Lombardy

There are many immigrants arriving in Italy, but the number of Italians living abroad also continues to increase, now numbering more than 6.1 million adults. It is the most populous 'region' in Italy after Lombardy. The Official Journal has published the number of Italian citizens residing abroad for the purpose of preparing the electoral lists, updated to 31 December 2023.

THE Italian residents of legal age abroad with the right to vote there are a total of 6,134,100, of which 3,329,920 in Europe, 1,956,648 in South America, 531,434 in North and Central America, 316,098 in Oceania, Asia and Africa. Compared to 31 December 2022, Italian adults resident in South America increased by 5.2% (+97,294 units), those resident in North and Central America by 3.1% (+16,264 units), those resident in Europe by 2.4 % (+80,109 units), those in Asia, Africa and Oceania by 2.2% (+7,015 units).