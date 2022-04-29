For the last two years, Marvel and DC Comics have had issues regarding some actors who are part of their future films. Cases like the arrest of Ezra Miller (“The Flash”) and the anti-vaccine stance of Evangeline Lilly (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) are just a few examples of the situations facing both studios today.

In this note we review the most controversial events of Hollywood stars that have cast doubt on upcoming superhero productions at Warner and Disney.

Ezra Miller in “The Flash”

Actor Ezra Miller, known for his roles in “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash,” was arrested twice this year in Hawaii.

Flash, played by Ezra Miller. Credits: D.C.

He had previously had problems for having hanged a fan in 2020, which began to give a bad image of the star.

Not even Warner Bros (with whom DC works) has given any statement to date about these events, but networks already demand that Miller be sanctioned as Will Smith.

Amber Heard in “Aquaman” 2

Amber Heard, who plays Mera in both “Aquaman” films, is currently facing a libel lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard returned as Mera for Aquaman 2. Photo: DC Fandome

In social networks, the vast majority of viewers defend the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, while the Forbes portal indicates that the actress would already have her replacement for the aquatic heroine.

The verdict of this trial would not only determine Heard’s future in future DC movies, but also a possible box office failure for “Aquaman” 2.

Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy” 3

Chris Pratt has also been in the eye of the storm due to his haters on social networks, who point out that he should be expelled from Marvel for belonging to the Hillsong church.

Two executives from that church made homophobic comments and condemned homosexuality. The actor, in the midst of the controversy, clarified that his congregation accepted everyone equally.

Previously, he had also been criticized for some past tweets, but none of this seems to have separated him from Marvel, since this year he will be in “Thor: love and thunder” and soon in “Guardians of the galaxy 3”.

Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man & the Wasp”

Evangeline Lilly also questioned her permanence in “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania” due to her anti-vaccine stance.

Evangeline Lilly plays The Wasp in Marvel. Photo: Marvel Studios

The actress declared herself against compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, a controversial position that went against the studio’s measures to film her films.

At the moment, the film has already finished filming, but it is not yet clear what will happen to Lilly in the future of the UCM.

Letitia Wright in “Black Panther” 2

Letitia Wright also came out anti-vaccine last year in the midst of filming the “Black Panther” sequel.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther 2. Photo: Marvel Studios

The actress was hospitalized for an accident she had on the set and returned to filming the film a few months ago.

As with Evangeline Lilly, there has been no official announcement at the moment regarding her stay at Marvel, nor is it known if she will continue as the heir to the throne after the death of Chadwick Boseman.