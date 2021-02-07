It would be foolish for anyone to leave their business in the same year that they set record sales and net profit, but Jeff Bezos believes the time is right. Amazon, which Bezos founded in 1994 as an online bookstore, closed 2020 with net profits of 17.7 billion euros, almost double that of 2019. In the year of the pandemic, the e-commerce giant has reached 322 billion thanks to boost online sales.

“Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive, which makes it an optimal time to make this transition.” This is how Bezos, 57, justified his decision to take a step back in a written statement to workers. The decision is influenced, of course, that Bezos is already the richest man in the world, according to Forbes, and that he has many other active projects: “Being the CEO of Amazon is a great responsibility and consumes. Paying attention to something else is complicated, “he said. He lacks hands to take care of his space company, Blue Origin, the main competitor of Elon Musk’s (Tesla’s founder) SpaceX, which works to conquer commercial space travel. But it will also attend Day One Fund or Bezos Earth Fund, their philanthropic initiatives; and ‘The Washington Post’, the newspaper he acquired eight years ago.

Until he became the richest person in the world, Bezos worked at a McDonald’s to pay for his studies and ended up graduating with honors in Computer Science from Princeton University (New Jersey). He became vice president of DE Shaw & Co, a reputed Wall Street investment bank, but decided to turn his life around in the early 1990s when he read in a report that the internet was growing by 2300% a year. He crossed the country and founded Amazon from the garage of his parents’ home in Seattle, thus fulfilling the perfect example of success for an American technology company. The businessman was then 30 years old and had been married to MacKenzie Scott, from whom he separated in early 2019 after 26 years – in one of the most expensive divorces in history – and four children together, one of them adopted, at just like Bezos himself.

A father of Cuban origin



His Cuban-born father, Mike Bezos, decided to adopt his wife Jacklyn’s son, Jeff. Not much is known about his biological father, Ted Jorgensen, and Jeff decided to change his last name to Bezos.

Your money making machine doesn’t stop growing. The challenge of continuing to grease it remains in the hands of Andy Jassy, ​​until now head of the Cloud division that the company founded in 2006. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the business that now generates the most benefits for the American giant. In 2020 it increased its turnover by 30% to 37,800 million.

Jassy came to the company only three years after its founding, in 1997, and has always been one of Bezos’s trusted people. In 2003, he pushed to offer Amazon’s unused storage to other companies and thus enter a new business until then unexplored. AWS was founded three years later and Jassy led from the beginning a division in which they currently compete – with a great advantage – with Google Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure to attract more users to their already million-dollar list of companies and governments that use their infrastructure to host its services. “Andy is well known within the company and has been with Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, ”Bezos said.

Jassy is from Bezos’s fifth, she’s 53 years old. He was born in New York and as soon as he graduated from the MBA at Harvard Business School, he started working at Amazon. In his Twitter bio, he reveals that he is married and the father of two children. A great sports fan, he is a co-owner of the Seattle Kraken, the new team of the National Hockey League.

According to data from Wallmine, for his position as head of the Amazon cloud, Jassy charges about 290,000 euros a year, although the great bulk is received in shares of the company. His fortune is around 330 million.

Bezos takes a step back, but he won’t totally dissociate himself from his company. He will remain behind important decisions made by Amazon, now in the role of CEO.