Taxing the super-rich to fight poverty, utopia or reality? The comment

Every now and then there is someone who proposes to tax the super rich and, with the proceeds, “do something” about poverty! Request: is it a joke or is it a real reason? According to an article published on Fisco Oggi, for the IMF the solutions on the table are Three: the application of a tax on capital income, The levy on assets and/or the itax increase on wealth transfers through inheritance tax, all within an enhanced framework of tax transparency thanks to the acquisition and massive exchange of information between the competent tax authorities.

Going into detail instead, theThe factor to consider, recommends the IMF (International Monetary Fund ed.), is that theThe taxation of actual income is far less distorting and fairer than an ad hoc tax on the entire wealth of individuals. AND

well as you all know the super rich are a “power” in every sense they are present in the various Parliaments, at a global level, they have thousands of lobbyists who work for them even writing the laws, naturally in their favor, and that the politicians of the day approve outright. Do you want two examples?

As reported by Repubblica in Italy companies linked to Amazon have paid only 11 million euros in taxes to the statecompared to a turnover in our country that amounts to 4.5 billion dollars.

Corporations in the US pay a flat tax of 21%! Here it is Income tax rates personal data of American citizens residing in Italy for the year 20231:

Taxable income from $0 to $11,600: 10% rate

Taxable income from $11,601 to $47,150: 12% rate

Taxable income from $47,151 to $100,525: 22% rate

Taxable income from $100,526 to $191,950: 24% rate

Taxable income from $191,951 to $243,725: 32% rate

Taxable income from $243,726 to $609,350: 35% rate

Taxable income of $609,351 or more: 37% rate



Then there are other citizens who have ad hoc taxation: for example, former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson (former CEO of Goldman Sachs) obtained from then President George W. Bush a tax exemption for the sale of his own share package, thus saving 50 million dollars in taxes, or there were, again at the expense of taxpayers, coverages for approximately 700 billion dollars for the “brazen management” of derivatives. And again the absurd Directive BRRD 2014/59, BAIL IN, where the subjects, to pay for the misdeeds of the directors, are the shareholders and the account holders rather than the ECB or the Central Banks, the real “responsible for the control of the management of the banks”.

And then we add: everything is seasoned with the “deregulation” on anything that is important to the super rich. Just think, no one has ever touched the regulation of the financial world and if we want to make a small digression we can say that not even Artificial Intelligence has its own international regulation, only the EU has adopted a regulation (?). Is Artificial Intelligence too interesting? Are there too many interests to protect? How much money is at stake? In my life I have always been an optimist and I am sure that sooner or later the tax will be applied to the super rich… but in exchange for what? (Excuse the irony).