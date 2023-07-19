Among the recommendations for protect yourself in these days of high temperatures, Altroconsumo has developed, on its website, a list of measures ranging from food to clothes, from when you are in the car to how to make the climate at home and in the office bearable, but also on how to best store medicines. Alongside the advice to drink a lot, at least 2 liters of water a day, preferably tap water, ‘good and safe’, the consumers’ organization reminds us to consume fruit and vegetables ‘also as juice’.

To make domestic environments more bearable it certainly helps have good air conditioning‘, reads the site where it is recommended not to ‘install one’ opting for a ‘portable one’ and prefer, over time, ‘a fixed air conditioner with split, so as not to have to rely on the first model’ and ‘save both on the price but also on the electricity bill’. One important thing is adjust the thermostat to 26-28° and avoid sudden changes in temperature with the outside exceeding 5-6° and close the doors and windows of the room to be cooled. At home or in the office, it is appropriate ventilate in the cooler hours and screen the windows with curtains and blindsespecially those facing south.

On clothes, the suggestion is to prefer ‘natural fibers such as cotton and linenand avoid tight, dark “antiperspirant, synthetic, and too tight” fabrics that can promote allergies. Then, when using the car, Altroconsumo reminds you that ‘if the car has been parked in the sun’ to open the doors and wait, before entering, for the air to change, check the temperature of the child seats before letting them sit down, check the traffic conditions before setting off and take a good supply of water with you, adjust the climate control system a few degrees (at most five) lower outside and do not direct the jets directly at you. Finally, the consumer organization is dedicated to how to properly store medicines. If “keep between 2 and 8 °C” is specified – the website reads – they must be kept in the refrigerator and extracted about ten minutes before use; if no indication is given, they should be kept in a cool place in the house. In particular, for suppositories, ovules and creams, which are more sensitive, it is necessary to protect them from direct sunlight; if they melt or change in shape or color, it is better not to use them”. Finally, in the transfer from the pharmacy to home, for medicines that need to be kept in the fridge, the use of a thermal bag is recommended or the attention of wrapping them in newsprint, while the others – concludes Altroconsumo – it is enough to protect them from the light.