After the knockout against Monza his bench was wobbly, then it was a crescendo: the Champions League final, the transfer market, the renewal, the ambitions, the top five against Milan. This is how Simone took root in the Inter world
The world has turned upside down for Simone Inzaghi. From Saturday 15 April to yesterday, Saturday 16 September, 5 months have passed, but in reality, football-wise, it seems like 5 eras given how many things have happened. Last spring, after the home defeat against Monza, the Nerazzurri coach seemed one step away from a dismissal which probably would have arrived if a few days later he had not achieved qualification for the Champions League semi-finals with a draw at home against Benfica. Since that Inter-Monza 0-1, the Nerazzurri have achieved 15 victories, a draw (the 3-3 against the Portuguese which, given the success of the first leg, counts as a success) and 2 defeats, against champions Napoli of Italy and against Manchester City in the very tense Champions League final in Istanbul. In the most complicated moment Simone gave a great helmsman’s jibe, took Inter back into control and, after guiding them to a grand final last season, he didn’t do anything wrong in 2023-24.
#sacked #derby #hero #Inzaghi #life #months
Leave a Reply