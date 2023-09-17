The world has turned upside down for Simone Inzaghi. From Saturday 15 April to yesterday, Saturday 16 September, 5 months have passed, but in reality, football-wise, it seems like 5 eras given how many things have happened. Last spring, after the home defeat against Monza, the Nerazzurri coach seemed one step away from a dismissal which probably would have arrived if a few days later he had not achieved qualification for the Champions League semi-finals with a draw at home against Benfica. Since that Inter-Monza 0-1, the Nerazzurri have achieved 15 victories, a draw (the 3-3 against the Portuguese which, given the success of the first leg, counts as a success) and 2 defeats, against champions Napoli of Italy and against Manchester City in the very tense Champions League final in Istanbul. In the most complicated moment Simone gave a great helmsman’s jibe, took Inter back into control and, after guiding them to a grand final last season, he didn’t do anything wrong in 2023-24.