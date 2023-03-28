Since October he has made a move to Juve and is a fixed point, now he shines with the Under 21 team: plays and leadership, from the idol Del Piero to the special relationship with Ronaldo, the Juventus midfielder’s career now focuses on the national team, with the goal of the World Cup 2026

John Albanese @GiovaAlbanese



Nicolò Fagioli has always found himself where he wanted, even at the cost of having to be patient longer than expected. A matter of character and characteristics, in a story that still seems to be at the beginning and yet is already full of key moments in his career. Starting from the choice made when he was just 14 years old: his landing at Inter was practically a done deal, but he dreamed of Juve and for this in the end he followed his heart, seizing the invitation of a certain Gigi Milani, from Piacenza. like him and another Turinese by adoption today. That manager changed his life: with his talent he would have arrived in the football that matters to him anyway, but being able to do it with the shirt of his favorite team has been an extra gear in recent years.

THE WORDS OF MAX — The midfielder grew up in the Juventus nursery and was appreciated for his technical and human qualities. In the youth championships he has always stood out by dragging his teammates, with exciting plays and leader movements. In 2018 his name began to circulate well beyond the borders of Vinovo, through the mouth of Allegri: “We have a boy from the youth sector who is a pleasure to see play – said the coach in a press conference – His name is Nicolò Fagioli, he is from 2001 He knows the timing of the game and knows how to play football, how to unmark and how to pass the ball. Guys like that don’t come out every year.” The boy had just finished an important year in the Under 17 (with 13 goals in 23 appearances) and was soon promoted to the Primavera, from under age. See also Bosnian Serbs Celebrate National Day Amid Fears of New Conflict

THE CARDIAC PROBLEM — The comparison with Pirlo became increasingly strong in the Under 19s, the category in which Fagioli consecrated himself as a playmaker. Even if the transition to the professional ranks, thanks to Juve’s second team, was almost immediate: his debut in Serie C dates back to 24 September 2018. A few months later, in the middle of summer, he also received a call from the first team to participate in the tour in the United States, together with champions of the caliber of Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter gave him a great welcome, to the point of immediately establishing a special relationship. CR7 will be fundamental in his growth path even in a dark moment for Nicolò, due to a benign cardiac arrhythmia which will force him to stop immediately.

STOP&GO — Ronaldo, who had experienced the same problem as a young man, spoke to him for a long time to reassure him. And Nicolò is still grateful to him for those moments of closeness. In 2020, in full Covid, Fagioli was on the pitch with the Under 23 team, when Pecchia’s team won the first trophy in its short history: the Coppa Italia Lega Pro. A trophy that somehow rewards his journey in the nursery and represents the last moment among the young, pushing him again towards the greats. He owes his debut in Serie A to Pirlo, who today says “he can be my heir”, but who already in February 2021 throws him into the fray against Crotone. The boy begins to put minutes into his legs and gain experience among adults. But it is during his first experience away from Turin that he makes the definitive leap. See also Rigoberto Urán plans to do the 'Giro de Rigo' in the United States

JUVE-BIS — In fact, Juve decides to sell him to Cremonese in Serie B: there he finds Pecchia and a context in which he manages to express himself continuously, without too much pressure. Thus Fagioli becomes central to the seasonal project and drags the Lombards towards historic promotion to the top flight, before saying goodbye at the end of the year to return to the Turin base. Last summer he wanted to sign a renewal with Juve, despite not having any certainty about the project for him. He didn’t want to give up that dream of playing in Serie A with the same shirt as his idol, Alex Del Piero. And so he worked hard for several months to be ready for Allegri’s first calls. The turning point came at the end of October, when he showed up on the pitch in Lecce, deciding the match with an extraordinary goal.

BLUE DREAM — See also Lega Serie A: Lorenzo Casini is the new president Since then Fagioli has become a staple of Juve, thanks to the continuity of performance. He is always among the best on the pitch and is also able to improve his team mates: Locatelli, when he’s around, plays even better. Allegri is convinced he can become a great playmaker, but he is also doing well as an insert midfielder, thanks to his above average qualities. He has become essential for Juve’s midfield as well as for the national team: he also had a hand in the Under 21’s last 3-1 success against Ukraine. But his blue dream is even bigger: he aims to bring Italy back to the World Cup in 2026. Up to now he has always found where he wanted, even at the cost of having to be patient longer than expected. There is much hope for the future.