The relationship between Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus ended in the worst possible way. If it is true that there were moments of darkness along the defender’s path under the Mole, it must be said that his journey up until last season had nevertheless recognized some merits in him, complete with the captain’s armband on his arm. His return to Juventus after his stint at Milan was positive, so much so that on 19 November 2019 his extension until 2024 was made official. The agreement provided for a reduction in his salary in the last year: last October it was integrated by some sums that the club owed him and which were paid to him at the time of his transfer as an incentive to leave. Around the player, several other characters have made their way to play a role in the story.