The royal couple received congratulatory messages from around the world on Saturday, May 6, after their coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

From Brussels to Washington, passing through Beijing and Paris, many countries have sent their congratulations to King Charles III, who was crowned with great fanfare on Saturday, May 6, in London, at the age of 74.

Washington praises British-American ‘friendship’

US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation and praised the “long friendship” between the US and the UK on his Twitter account.

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion. —President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023



“The long friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom is a source of strength for our two peoples,” he said. And he said he was “proud” that his wife Jill Biden represented the United States at the ceremony in London.

A “symbol of stability” for the EU

The coronation of Charles III “is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy, a symbol of stability and continuity,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.

“My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” he added, posting photos of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, where he was present.

Carlos III and Camila, “friends of France” for Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, present at Westminster Abbey, congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, calling them “friends of France” in a tweet.

Congratulations to Roi Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France. Fier d’être à vos côtés en ce jour historique. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 6, 2023



Beijing calls for “development” and “peace”

Congratulating the new British sovereign, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on London to implement a long-term strategy for “peace” and “cooperation.”

“China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic approach to promote the historic movement towards peace, development and win-win cooperation,” said the leader, according to statements broadcast by the official agency ‘New China’.

“China stands ready to work with Britain to enhance the friendship between their two peoples,” President Xi added.

A “climate” ally for Berlin

Visiting Kenya, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz celebrated the accession to the throne of an ally for the climate cause.

“It was and still is very important to me that this is someone who is committed to close cooperation between the UK and the European Union and who also has his own fight to advance climate protection,” he said. “That will help us too.”

“Best wishes” from Rome

On Twitter, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her “best wishes to King Charles III, Queen Camilla and all the British people.”

The far-right leader also took the opportunity to salute Italian know-how, honored at Westminster Abbey, where Charles III was crowned.

The “Cosmati Pavement” – the mosaic floor on which the throne of the new monarch rested on Saturday – was “masterfully created by Italian craftsmanship” and “continues to impress the world today and reminds us of the rich cooperation between Italy and Britain.”

In addition, Meloni assured that the country “will be strengthened even more with King Carlos.”

Athens congratulates a “friend of Greece”

In an English-language message posted on Twitter, the Greek Foreign Ministry “warmly congratulated” King Charles III, saying he is a “faithful friend of Greece.”

We warmly congratulate HM King Charles III, a proven friend of Greece, in his #Coronation day.

Wishing him success in his duties, we are looking forward to continuing 🇬🇷🇬🇧 excellent cooperation & further deepening bilateral historic relations pic.twitter.com/3ID8fG8Xt6 — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) May 6, 2023



“While we wish him success in his missions, we look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation and further deepening our historic bilateral relations,” the ministry added.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.