The hammer strikes the third and final blow, decreeing the end of the unbridled race to the top, for the joy, intimate and private, of the anonymous buyer who has just chosen to invest around nine million and three hundred thousand euros of his possessions to get a home. worn piece of cloth, nearly forty years old. The fact, now, is no longer news: the uniform of Argentina with which Diego Armando Maradona scored England’s goal of hand (“la mano de dios”) and the goal of the century during the 1986 World Cup.