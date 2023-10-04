Said, and in less than 24 hours, done. The City Council of Getafe (Madrid) announced last night that it was studying changing the name of its Municipal stadium, called Coliseum Alfonso Pérez and where the local team plays thanks to a 40-year concession, after some sexist statements about the women’s soccer team by the former soccer player. The Consistory, led by the socialist Sara Hernández, discussed the matter with the club this Tuesday and both parties have decided to leave it at the Coliseum, simply. In a statement released early in the afternoon, the City Council explains that the stadium “will be renamed only Coliseum” due to words that have made the City Council, the neighbors, the fans and the club itself very uncomfortable. When granting the concession, the City Council reserved the right to decide on the name of the stadium and established that it should meet “some minimum values ​​of coexistence.”

In statements to this newspaper, Hernández explains that the announcement will be formalized at the next Government Meeting and that in the coming days fans will see “how the workers take down the Alfonso Pérez letters from the stadium.” It seems to the mayor that, in these days when “consciences are being stirred” and “important steps are being taken in favor of equality from the world of sports,” Alfonso Pérez “is not the ideal name for a facility like the Coliseum.” The mayor is “very sad” at statements like these, “which also come from someone who is an Olympic champion, the most successful athlete in the municipality, when the values ​​of Olympicism are equality, respect, solidarity…”.

In an interview published on Monday in The world, Pérez, born in Getafe and who played for Real Madrid, Betis, Barça and Olympique de Marseille, went so far as to say that “women’s and men’s football cannot be compared at all because everything depends on the income you generate and the the media impact” and that “it would force them to kiss the Spanish flag to know that they defend their country’s shirt with honor and honesty.” “That, first and then you can protest for whatever you want. It seems good to me that they ask for what they consider, but the national team is above everything,” he added, in reference to the attitude on the part of the soccer players after the Rubiales case.

“Surely there are athletes from other sports who would like to get paid like the players on the women’s team and can’t, like I would like to get paid for Cristiano Ronaldo, but I can’t. It is what it is. Everyone has to know where he is. You can’t complain about what women’s football is. He has evolved, but they must have their feet on the ground and know that they cannot be equated in any sense with a male footballer,” the former Spanish national team striker in the nineties said in the interview, in which he admitted to having “a quite a discrepant opinion compared to the majority with everything that is happening.”

The councilor, who announced last night in The spar, of the SER Chain, his intention to eliminate the name of the former player, reminds Pérez that “women’s soccer does have something to complain about.” “Alleged sexual assaults and possible extortion are being investigated and they have had to go on strike to fight for a collective agreement,” he reminds her. For the mayor, messages like this are “very negative for girls who dream of being soccer players.”

Hernández is scandalized by his words, which lead her to wonder where Pérez has spent the last few months and even the last decades. “At one point in the interview she says that she thinks it is ‘very good that women have their space’… the thing is that the space is the same and it belongs to all of us, theirs, what we want is equality. He also thinks that it seems ‘very good that women have their rights’, man, it’s just that here there are no rights for each other, it’s just that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says that we are equal and have the same rights,” he answers. “It is from the last century to discuss this, I thought that, with everything that is happening, social progress was being made and these statements from people who have this social projection and power of convocation are very serious, an absolute nonsense,” he adds.

Hernández emphasizes that “this is not a unilateral decision by a feminist mayor, but rather it is agreed upon with the club and with the Federation of Getafe Supporters Clubs”, which on Tuesday considered “very unfortunate statements by a person whose name is linked to Getafe.” “The world champions fight for decent conditions, which are not provided to them, and for the future of our football,” the representation of the fans stated in a statement. “The club is in complete agreement with the City Council and the supporters clubs that the name could not be sustained,” adds Hernández.

For the City Council, the former soccer player conveys “the idea of ​​soccer as a mere economic business” and “minimizes the achievements obtained by the current world champions on and off the playing fields.” Faced with this, they emphasize “the need to preserve the positive values ​​that emanate from grassroots sports, which the club promotes with its school and the city, through more than 30 sports schools.”

And why hasn’t the opportunity been taken to rename it after an illustrious athlete? For two reasons, one because the City Council considers that it is not the time, that now we must “keep calm and wait.” And two, because “according to the terms of the concession, Getafe can include sponsorship of the Coliseum name, as happens in the rest of the teams around the world.” Once the club adds a sponsor, “it is not ruled out” to study the convenience of adding a third name to the stadium. The City Council recalls in this sense that at the Government Meeting last week it was agreed to name the expansion of the sports center in the El Bercial neighborhood Jenni Hermoso.

With 16,500 seats and inaugurated in September 1998, the stadium, in which Pérez never played, who also never wore the local shirt, has undergone several expansions. The last will be a comprehensive remodel, whose project the club is still finalizing to present to the City Council. The works will begin in March or April and will involve covering the moat that surrounds the playing field, expanding the capacity by 3,000 seats and roofing the entire space – now only one side has a roof – and 69 VIP boxes.

Before the footballer’s pronouncement, the idea was already to change his name. “My goal is to build the field, close it, finish it, change its name and have someone else come and make it better,” said Ángel Torres, president of Getafe, last June when presenting the project. “The president, and a good part of the fans, considered that the name was not appropriate, because Pérez does not live in the municipality and had only set foot in the stadium on the day of the inauguration,” the mayor contextualizes. Getafe has been playing there since the facility opened, when it was in Second B. In this stadium, the Madrid team has experienced great achievements: two promotions to the Second Division, a promotion to the First Division, qualification for two Copa del Rey finals and a quarter-final of the UEFA Cup.

