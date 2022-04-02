Fashion. Last Wednesday, the day of the already historic Champions Classic which brought 91,553 spectators to the Camp Nouat the official store Barca 50 t-shirts were sold Alexiathe Golden Ball and queen of current football. The data acquires relevance if it is noted that the player of the men’s first team that sells the most, pedri, arrives as a general rule at 25. This week’s appointment was very symbolic, but it is clear that the Barça women’s team has transcended and permeated the day-to-day life of the Barça member. It is possible that, for the time being, it is yet another phenomenon in the city, where there is already a palpable passion for Patri Guijarro, Aitana or Claudia Pina (the farmhouse also works in the feminine); and that this team felt more demanded these days in a super league European than in some domestic competitions that it dominates with an overwhelming superiority. But she has blazed a trail. If you bet without artificiality and with a sustained project, as the Barça club did a few years ago with the help of Bartomeu, Jordi Mestre and Maria Teixidor (that agreement signed in 2018 in The Angels with Stanley Black&Decker was a pioneer), and it is believed that it can transform sport into Spain. The Real Madrid He has already shown this week that he is on the right track.

historic assembly. The Barça women’s first team shirt, therefore, already has a value. Alexia will also be stamped for the next four years with the sponsorship of Spotify, which together with the Clásico has been the other great protagonist of these two weeks of hiatus at Barça. Before measuring to Seville, Laporta opens this Sunday morning a new chapter in the history of the club. As in 2006, he decided to stain the club’s shirt for the first time in official matches with the good cause of UNICEFthe economic times that run in Can Barca they force him to name the old man for the first time Stadium. The Spotify Camp Nou It is one of the arguments that will put 435 million euros in the club’s cash. Waiting for the endless negotiation with CVC and from the sale of 49% of the Barca Studios, the Swedish company is one of the levers that could allow the recovery of an entity with an amazing ability to collapse and rebuild, which also now has a great advantage. All those names that he chants today Camp Nou (Mapi, Gavi, Irene Paredes, Pedri, Sandra Paños, Busquets, Leila, Ferran Torres or Alexia) they are also the ones that the Spanish fans will encourage in the European Championship this summer in England; and in November, in the Qatar World Cup.