The Lady has definitely lowered her average age, but important age differences remain between some “pairs” of players who occupy the same position. Here are the most striking cases

Livia Taglioli

Old guard or new generation? It will be one of the important themes of the new Juve, which has been renewed, at least at the moment, and has more spirit and objectives than the players in the squad. However, the strategic lines were clear right from the turnover at the top management: the company must move in the direction of rejuvenation and the balance between experience and freshness.

the lines — Indications so far listened to the letter: out of the ages Of Maria-Cuadrado-Paredes (99 years in three), inside the conscripts Cambiaso and Weah, 23 years old recently. Not to mention the confirmation in the squad of the best youth showcased last season, from Miretti to Fagioli, from Vlahovic to Iling, all born in the new millennium. A fundamental nucleus for today's and tomorrow's Juve, destined to soon be enriched by new young Juventus players already on the launch pad.

generational clashes — But just to stay with those who have already earned a permanent place in the squad, let's see how this year the traditional cheerful game of couples is composed (with a starter and a reserve for each role), where the age difference is more evident and perhaps decisive over time for the same yield. Starting from the defense, where the veteran Alex Sandro is the most mature outfield player of the team, with his 32 years old (as well as 309 appearances and 15 goals for black and white). The vice-captain, reinvented left arm of the three-man defense last season, will find himself contending for a starting shirt with Gatti, the least young of the recent new signings with his 25 years and only one year behind in Serie A. For the precision, Gatti plays on the right, but with his employment Danilo slides to the left in place of his compatriot, a solution used over and over again last season.

young veterans — Going up the backbone of the team, in midfield there is more than one generational clash, both on the left wing and between midfielders. Last year's titular Kostic, 31 years old in November, will in fact have to deal with the new arrival Cambiaso, 23 and good quality already shown in the pre-season, and apparently also with Iling-Junior, 20 years old in October and already lots of attention focused on him. In between, a tussle around the Locatelli lighthouse is expected, with Fagioli and Miretti, 22 and 20 respectively, ready to battle for a jersey in the role of interior with the more experienced Rabiot, 28, and Pogba, 30. For the record, the two youngsters who grew up in the nursery already have the first 39 appearances (and 3 goals) behind them, the other 47 tokens in black and white. The closure is dedicated to the attack, where the 23-year-old Vlahovic more than the competition will have the side of the more experienced Milik, 29 years old and a lot of experience, as well as a great collaborative spirit.