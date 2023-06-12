A food guide is a tool designed to help us make healthy choices about the food we eat. They are usually created by nutrition experts and are based on scientific research. In addition, it must adapt to the usual diet of the target population, using the usual foods of the area and also the gastronomic culture. Of course, they all have a common goal: to promote healthy eating.

These guides are a simple graphic element that can be understood by the majority of the population, including children. Those that have the shape of a pyramid or a plate are very common, although we also have wheels or even some with the shape of a pot like those of Guatemala and Paraguay, or of a pagoda like the Chinese one.

It is Spain, until recently we have always been more than team pyramid. Specifically until last summer, when the healthy eating recommendations for the Spanish population were updated, with The report of the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN). The version was published in December. summarized and illustrated of the same.

And this update has brought about a very remarkable change, since we have not only abandoned the pyramid model, but we have also left behind much worse historical ballasts. To give us an idea, let’s see what changes and novelties the new recommendations have brought us, to contrast them with what was our food guide up to that moment.

This work, carried out under the framework of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and AESAN, has many remarkable things:

For the first time, in an official food guide, sustainability criteria are effectively taken into account. It is also mentioned on occasion, and timidly, “animal welfare”.

From reading the report and the final result of the recommendations, we can say that it seems that they have been based on updated scientific evidence, without taking into account the interests of the food industry. This may seem like something of a platitude to you, how is the food industry going to manipulate a public health guide? Well, it will be understood when we see where we come from.

The demographic configuration of the target population has been taken into account (20% of the population are older people) and also other characteristics of the citizenry: for example, the existence of a high prevalence of overweight.

The recommendations have been framed within the cultural pattern of the Mediterranean diet, as it is the one that has the most support regarding its benefits and sustainability in our country. Although the report recognizes that in part of the territory the traditional pattern is rather the so-called “Atlantic diet”.

The report also updates physical activity recommendations.

The new recommendations give us simple indications of consumption frequency, and there is also a “healthy plate” in the style of the well-known Harvard Plate.

Healthy plate model, according to AESAN. AESAN

Regarding frequency of consumption, they propose the following:

Daily consumption:

Vegetables: at least 3 servings a day of 150-200 grams.

Fruits: at least 2-3 servings a day of 120-200 grams.

Cereals: 3 to 6 servings a day of 40-60 grams of bread or 60-80 grams of pasta or rice, depending on your physical activity, better whole grains.

Legumes: at least 4 servings a week of about 170 grams cooked, up to a daily consumption.

Nuts: 3 servings or more per week, up to a daily serving of 20-30 grams.

Olive oil: in all meals as a dressing and for food preparation.

Water: from the tap, whenever you are thirsty.

weekly consumption:

Fish: at least 3 servings a week of 125-150 grams, prioritizing oily fish.

Eggs: maximum 4 eggs per week, without minimum consumption.

Dairy: maximum of 3 servings per week, without minimum consumption. No added sugar and low in salt. Due to its high environmental impact, it is advisable to reduce its consumption if other foods of animal origin are already taken.

Meat: 0 to 3 servings a week of 100-125 grams, prioritizing white meat, with the advice to reduce consumption “for your health and that of the planet” and increase that of legumes.

Something that is striking at first glance is that the only food of animal origin that is not considered zero consumption is fish. The guide contemplates zero consumption of meat, eggs and dairy as healthy, which is very striking and reaffirms the idea that the food industry has not played a trick, because at least meat and dairy are lobbies powerful who would not have consented to such a thing. And without a doubt, if there is a food that has been crowned with these new recommendations, it is legumes, whose consumption is encouraged to be daily and its nutritional properties and sustainability level are emphasized.

In other words, the new recommendations propose a very flexible model, with a clear preference for vegetable protein over animal protein, without alcohol or unhealthy foods, and calling for the diet to be organized taking sustainability criteria into account. Not much more can be asked for: in any case, it is appreciated that not killing fish could also be a valid option taking into account animal welfare criteria, which still have a very low weight in this guide.

These recommendations may seem like common sense, even basic. But if we take a look at where we came from, I think we can see that the change has been enormous:

Where we come from?

You may be wondering which recommendations replace the current ones: well, the previous proposal was from 2016 and was signed by the SENC (Spanish Society for Community Nutrition) in its technical report “Dietary guidelines for the Spanish population (SENC, December 2016); the new pyramid of healthy eating”. The SENC, to situate us, has as “collaborating companies” an extensive list that can be consult on their website and which includes Campofrío, Provacuno, Danone, Cuétara, CocaCola, Cerveza y Salud, the Foundation for Wine and Nutrition Research, Inlac, Interporc, Puleva, Kellogs’s, Pepsico, to Unilever or Nestlé, among others.

Perhaps that explains why in that pyramid, which was the Food Guide in force in our country until months ago, we find such shocking things represented: wine and beer (yes, two alcoholic beverages), four types of sausage (four, yes), but only one type of legume. Also snacks, pastries, cakes, sugar packets and candies (a total of 7 sweets and snacks, count them yourselves). Of course, as “optional consumption”, but occupying more than a third of the image.

past recommendations.

This pyramid had a little sister called the “hydration pyramid” in which cans of soft drinks appeared several times, both in their sweetened and sugary versions, juices, bottles of water inspired by the well-known blue bottle of Solan de Cabras, but for example , no vegetable drink, which apparently had no place. Cola yes, soy milk no.

I leave it up to the readers if they consider that there was any relationship between the powerful companies that collaborate with the SENC and the foods represented in a Food Guide for the country, or if those industries had more weight in the recommendations than nutritionists. What I can assure you is that the scientific evidence has not changed that much from 2016 to 2023. So in one of the two guidelines, it was not reviewed well.

If we want to see an example of a well-made pyramid to be able to compare, from the same time as the SENC, nutritionists usually use the australian of 2015 (below). I challenge you to look at it carefully and find unhealthy foods in it. Look for alcohol, processed meats, sweets or snacks. They’re not here. Now look at the organization: what is there at the base? They are not cereal. Look at the options included in the protein group: more presence of legumes (which appear at the base) and derivatives than meat. Or the dairy group so different from that of the SENC. And look what is on the tip, they are not lollipops. It is a pyramid for a population that is literally on the other side of the world, but it serves us perfectly. And lastly, look at who signs it (not to be corporatist, but…). In the same year, 2016, Australian nutritionists handled scientific evidence that was very different from what was handled here.

Food recommendations pyramid made in Australia.

We come from a very murky past as far as official feeding recommendations are concerned. To give you an idea, we have gone from having a website called lacteosirreplaceables.es, signed by the then Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment together with FENIL (National Federation of Dairy Industries) to some recommendations in which weekly dairy rations start at zero. Nor do I need to stress that government dairy intake recommendations may not be very impartial if they go hand in hand with the industry.

That’s where we come from, from that sugary pyramid and from those recommendations guided by economic interests. For this reason, as I was saying, we have so much to celebrate with the new recommendations based on scientific evidence and sustainability criteria, although they do not seem perfect to us, they have certainly taken us out of a rather dark place.

