with videoHas the Roland Garros fairytale already been written? It looks like it and the main tournament hasn’t even officially started yet. Lucas Pouille climbed out of a very deep valley but qualified for the grand slam in Paris through the qualifications.

Lucas Pouille is not the best known name in the circuit. Most people will not immediately ring a bell. Even though the 29-year-old Frenchman was briefly in the top 10 of the ATP ranking (2018), he won the Davis Cup (2017) and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open (2019).

But on the eve of Roland Garros, Pouille is in the spotlight. He plummeted sharply in the world rankings due to an elbow injury that required surgery. It didn’t go well for him personally either.

Still a Dutch at Roland Garros

Pouille became depressed and developed an alcohol addiction, he told the French L’Equipe. ,,.I got more and more gloomy thoughts, at night I couldn’t sleep anymore. Barely an hour. I mostly drank, on my own. I was really in a terrible condition, I didn’t look good anymore. But I decided to stop drinking because of my mental health. Otherwise I would have ended up in a madhouse.”

Lucas Pouille on archive image. ©AFP



Completely quit tennis

Pouille thought about quitting tennis last October, but his partner wanted him to continue. And he did. The desire to play tennis came back after a visit to a match between good friend David Goffin and Gilles Simon and a training session.

And lo and behold: his perseverance pays off. The current number 670 in the world is placed on court 14 for Roland Garros. A standing ovation from the stands and plenty of emotions. Not only with himself, but also with his trainers, brother and partner. Pouille is back on a grand slam. To celebrate, he walked through a guard of honor with his daughter on his arm afterwards. See also Life | A working life professor names the most common mistake that many fall into in a conversational situation - Test what kind of communicator you are

There is a very good chance that he will face Spanish super talent Carlos Alcaraz on Court Chatrier in the first round. Talk about tennis fairy tales.





