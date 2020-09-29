Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, ‘I am angry and upset seeing this cruel incident in Hathras. Our law should be so strict that by thinking about the punishment, the rapists tremble with fear. These accused should be hanged.
Kangana Ranaut tweeted, demanding justice for the victim on the incident, ‘These rapists should be brought to the public and shot. What is the final solution to such a gang rape that is increasing every year? What a sad and shameful day for the country. We could not save our daughter, we should be ashamed. ‘
The child could not open her tongue, so she cut her tongue
He died in AIIMS, Delhi 15 days after the incident. The child’s sense of humor can be gauged from the fact that the bullies in turn made him a victim of their lust. The daughter could not open her tongue, so she cut her tongue. If he does not walk to his house, he breaks his backbone. Even after so much she continued to fight for life till her last breath.
The baby senses after 9 days
After the gang-rape incident, the hospitalized girl was sensed 9 days later. After she regained consciousness, she could not speak anything with her chopped tongue. Explained the hardship that happened to me in gestures. The CO, who arrived to take the statement, wrote the daughter’s statement in two pages. The accused were identified as Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramu and Ravi, who hail from the village.
.
