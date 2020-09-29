In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the gang-rape victim died during treatment fifteen days later. The accused exceeded the limits of insensitive. After gang-rape of the child in Hathras, the accused had even bitten her tongue. Not only this, his spine was broken. After 9 days of the incident, the girl came to her senses and then she told the incident with her in a gesture. Stars like Richa Chadha to Akshay Kumar have tweeted, condemning the incident.

Richa Chadha has expressed her displeasure over the incident on Twitter, writing, ‘Everyone has the right to live with dignity. These criminals should be punished severely. With this, Richa hashtagged #JusticeForHathrasVictim.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, ‘I am angry and upset seeing this cruel incident in Hathras. Our law should be so strict that by thinking about the punishment, the rapists tremble with fear. These accused should be hanged.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, demanding justice for the victim on the incident, ‘These rapists should be brought to the public and shot. What is the final solution to such a gang rape that is increasing every year? What a sad and shameful day for the country. We could not save our daughter, we should be ashamed. ‘

The child could not open her tongue, so she cut her tongue

He died in AIIMS, Delhi 15 days after the incident. The child’s sense of humor can be gauged from the fact that the bullies in turn made him a victim of their lust. The daughter could not open her tongue, so she cut her tongue. If he does not walk to his house, he breaks his backbone. Even after so much she continued to fight for life till her last breath.

The baby senses after 9 days

After the gang-rape incident, the hospitalized girl was sensed 9 days later. After she regained consciousness, she could not speak anything with her chopped tongue. Explained the hardship that happened to me in gestures. The CO, who arrived to take the statement, wrote the daughter’s statement in two pages. The accused were identified as Sandeep, Lavkush, Ramu and Ravi, who hail from the village.