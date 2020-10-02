The release of the film on National Holiday or Weekend has a good impact on its earnings. This is why the makers prefer to release the film on a festival or holiday. National holiday is also held on 2 October i.e. Gandhi Jayanti. In such a situation, many Bollywood superstars including Akshay Kumar from Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor have released their films on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. At the same time, this year too, Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar starrer film ‘Khali Yellow’ has been released on the OTT platform on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Know which films have been released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

1. War (Year 2019) –

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film ‘War’ was released on October 2 last year. The film starred Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Released on National Holiday, the film performed well at the box office. That is why ‘War’ proved to be one of the blockbuster films of the year 2019.

After all, why did Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister congratulate the fans of the actor, know the whole matter

2. Singh is Bling (year 2015) –

Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Singh is Bling’ was released in theaters on 2 October 2015. The film is a Hindi remake of the Korean film My Wife is a Gangster 3. However, the film released on National Holiday proved to be a failure to win the hearts of the audience.

3. Talwar (year 2015) –

The film ‘Talwar’, based on the 2008 Aarushi Talwar double murder, was also released in theaters on October 2, 2015. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film starred late actors Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. The film was successful in doing well at the box office.

4. Haider (year 2014) –

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film ‘Haider’ was also released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film managed to win the hearts of the audience. This is why Shahid’s film also won 5 National Awards.

5. Bang Bang (Year 2014) –

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were in lead roles in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Night and Day, ‘Bang Bang’. This action-packed film managed to win the hearts of the audience. It was one of the highest grossing films of the year. The audience liked Hrithik and Katrina’s pair on the big screen. The film was released in theaters on October 2, 2014.

Photos: Deepika Kakkar shared no makeup photos, commentary box filled with compliments

6. Shameless (year 2013) –

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer film ‘Besharam’ was released in 2013 on Gandhi Jayanti. However, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

7. Anjana Anjani (Year 2010) –

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer film ‘Anjana Anjani’ was also released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film did well at the box office.

Let us tell you that this year Ranveer Singh starrer film ‘Jayeshbhai Jhoomar’ was also going to be released on October 2. However, the release date of the film has been pushed forward due to Corona epidemic.