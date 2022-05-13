The commitment of theItalian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma (Ail) and its 15,000 volunteers on behalf of the Ukrainian people and the most fragile and in need of medical care and assistance such as haematological patients, both those left in the war-torn Ukrainian lands and the patients who have been able to reach the Italy. A delegation from Ail, led by the national president Pino Toro, and Giuseppe Gioffrè, president of the Ail Udine-Gorizia Section, together with some Friulian volunteers arrived in Poland with a huge load of medicines and medical and health devices, including first aid, to be delivered to the Ukrainian hematology departmentsand was received yesterday at the Italian Cultural Institute in Krakow by the director, Ugo Rufino, where he delivered the goods collected thanks to the generosity of the Ail sections.

The Ambassador of Italy in Warsaw, Aldo Amati and Daria Martynengo, Head of Humanitarian Exchanges with Associations and Relations with Ukrainian Authorities, attended the handover ceremony remotely; while the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, His Excellency Pier Francesco Zazo, who was unable to attend the ceremony, sent a message of thanks: “The Ukrainian authorities and people sincerely appreciate the great wave of solidarity that from Italy, since immediately, it reached and continues to reach this country, both in terms of welcoming those fleeing the war and sending humanitarian aid. I would therefore like to thank the AIL for the effort made in favor of the little ones, certain that this gesture will further strengthen the already excellent links between our civil societies ”.

In these hours the cargo of drugs and medical devices is passing through special humanitarian channels also activated by the Italian Cultural Institute in Krakow towards the Ukrainian territories to reach the oncohematology departments. “We are deeply saddened by what is happening in Ukraine, by the grief and devastation that are affecting its people”, said the national president Ail, thanking all the volunteers of the association who “have tripled their efforts to help Ukrainian patients. suffering from blood cancers and their loved ones “.

This it is Ail’s third humanitarian trip to Poland – remembers a note -: the first left Udine on 12 and 13 March with the shipment of clothing, medicines and long-life food; on the return trip 14 Ukrainian refugees were accompanied to Udine, Rome and Rimini. The second trip took place on 26 and 27 March always with the same activities and methods. The first initiative put in place by Ail was an important fundraiser, which to date has raised about 150 thousand euros, to which it is still possible to donate. “The Ail Udine-Gorizia section is very proud of the work carried out by the Association’s volunteers and by those of the citizens who responded to our appeal. We will continue to work hard to help Ukrainian haematological patients who cannot leave their homeland and we will continue our action with other trips in June “, Gioffrè assured.

The Italian Cultural Institute in Krakow has been doing its utmost since the beginning of the war in providing assistance and support to all Italian organizations who like Ail want to send humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people. “Our Institute – said the director Rufino – is continuing its programming of events with a humanitarian profile. Among the most relevant, on 28 April a concert to raise funds for Ukrainian children at the University of Wroclav and the choir of children’s voices accompanied on the violin by maestro Vadim Brodski, an event that had a national resonance throughout Poland. We will continue to give assistance and help to the Ukrainian people through contacts between the Polish and Ukrainian authorities “.

Ail’s generosity continues in the wake of his tradition founded on solidarity: all of them the 82 provincial sections on the national territory have activated themselves at the service of Ukrainian citizens affected by serious blood diseaseswith many actions implemented: from free hospitality in Ail accommodation houses throughout Italy and in homes to help in completing bureaucratic and legal procedures with the use of interpreters and translators, up to the collection of clothes and goods basic necessities and subscriptions for refugee children or children who are still resident in the conflict lands suffering from cancer and hospitalized in Ukrainian onco-haematological wards.