The government has filed its package of amendments to the dl aid ter under discussion in the special committee in the Chamber. The proposed changes are four and range from excise duties on fuel to home loans for young people under 36. In the package it does not include the amendment announced by the government regarding the freezing of fines for those who are not in compliance with vaccination requirements. The Ministry of Economy had received the OK on the proposed amendment but – according to what is reported by parliamentary sources – it is not excluded that the issue will be dealt with in a subsequent provision that concerns the whole matter.

Just the possible amnesty on the no vax fines together with the prospect of reintegration of no-vax doctors and nurses in health facilities they pushed Letizia Moratti to resign from the Lombardy Welfare Department and from the position of Vice President. Meanwhile, some regions, such as Puglia and Campania, have openly sided against the government’s decision, which anticipated the first November the expiry of the vaccination obligation. The region Puglia has communicated to maintain the vaccination obligation for health workers, although the executive has announced that it will challenge the law, while the Region Campania he specified that “no vax doctors will not stay in contact with patients”.