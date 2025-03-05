From aid figures to erroneous Ukraine to old surveys: Trump’s lies in his speech before Congress

Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday was full of false statements, many of them fallacies that he has repeated in the past, has been corrected and, even so, continues to use. These are some of their most relevant statements that are simply not true.

US has not given 350,000 million dollars to Ukraine since the Russian invasion

Trump repeated one of his favorite lies: that the United States has delivered 350,000 million dollars to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, while Europe has only contributed 100,000 million.

However, the Kiel Institute for the world economy maintains a record that shows that the US has allocated approximately 120,000 million, while Europe – the EU and the individual member states – has assigned about 138,000 million in aid to Ukraine.

If the contributions of countries not belonging to the EU are included, such as the United Kingdom, Europe’s participation is even greater.

Last week, in three consecutive days, three world leaders corrected Trump about this false statement while they were sitting next to him in the oval office: the French president, Emmanuel Macron; British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski.

An alleged scholarship of 45 million for “diversity and inclusion” in Myanmar

Within a list of expenses to foreign aid that Trump presented as absurd, he mentioned an alleged scholarship of 45 million dollars for “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Myanmar.

There is no evidence that such scholarships exist. As the former congressman Tom Malinowski pointed out when Elon Musk first disseminated this statement, it seems that he really referred to a completely different program: the Lincoln scholarships of the USAID, who helped young people fighting for freedom against the military dictatorship in Myanmar.

It is not clear why Trump or Musk misunderstood this program as scholarships of “diversity, equity and inclusion.” However, as Malinowski pointed out, the description of the USAID project specified that the fellows were Burmese students of “diverse origins”, a relevant policy considering that the dictatorship has exploited ethnic and religious divisions to stay in power.

Supposed payments to millions of deaths

Trump attracted attention to the fact that a database of the Social Security Administration includes millions of people who would be over 110 years old.

However, As The Guardian reported, When Musk said that “a simple social security exam” showed that “we have 150 years” in the system, I was misrepresenting a real problem that could allow fraud, but that apparently does not.

A 2015 report by the Inspector General Independent Social Security revealed that the agency did not have death records for millions of people already deceased. At that time, there were approximately 6.5 million holders of social security numbers of 112 years or more without death information in their archives.

According to the report, social security payments only continued for 13 people who had reached 112 years. At least one of them was alive and active in social networks in 2013, when the information was collected.

In fact, the Social Security Administration already has a procedure to verify if a person is still alive when he reaches 100 years, preventing his accounts from being used fraudulently.

Accusation to a school for “transition” to a 13 -year -old girl without warning

Trump said January Littlejohn, a Mother of Tallahassee (Florida), discovered that the high school of her 13 -year -old daughter had “socially transition” from woman to non -binary person without notifying him.

Littlejohn filed a lawsuit with this accusation, but was dismissed by a federal judge. In addition, emails obtained by the newspaper Tallahassee democrat They showed that, in 2020, she herself wrote to school notifying that her daughter wanted to change her pronouns.

The emails reveal that the mother worked together with a teacher to determine how to deal with the situation and, in one of them, thanked the teacher for his help.

An old support survey to your policies

“For the first time in modern history,” Trump proclaimed in his speech, “more Americans believe that our country is in the right direction than in the wrong one.”

However, Trump seemed to be citing a single survey published three weeks ago by the firm Rasmussen, of republican trend, which showed 47% -46% in favor of the right direction. But in its most recent survey, this same firm found that 45% of Americans believe that the country is in the right direction, while 50% think otherwise.

Other surveys without republican affiliation show a different image. The latest survey of Reuters/Ipsosmade at the end of February, points out that 49% of Americans believe that the country is in the wrong direction and only 34% in the right one.

A survey of Economist/Yougov Last week he found that 50% of respondents believe that the country is on the wrong way, compared to 38% who believe otherwise.

The most recent polls of Morning Consultpublished this Sunday, shows that 56% of Americans believe that the country is in the wrong direction, compared to 44% who think it is going well. To compare, in the last week of the first Trump administration, in 2021, 81% of Americans believed that the country was on a bad road and only 19% thought the opposite.

Musk and the “hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud”

Since Elon Musk launched his “government efficiency” initiative, he repeatedly said having discovered fraud in public spending. However, many of the examples mentioned have turned out to be erroneous or invented.

The most striking case, the alleged investment of 50 million dollars in condoms for Gaza, turned out to be completely fictional.

According to The New York Timesdocuments published by the Musk team detail less than 9,000 million dollars in savings for canceled government contracts, but none of them implied fraud.