Fences are a rather uncommon subject of notable news. However, the start of 2023 has presented a number of interesting developments in different parts of the world that involve this banal property fixture. From the proposed fencing solution for wildlife safety in Montana to a fencing cost issue in Wyoming, here’s a roundup of some interesting news.

Trouble with fences too tall

A British couple had been ordered to cut their two-meter fence by half after neighbours raised complaints. Partners Susan Paul and Andrew Doyle received an order from Wiltshire Council to reduce the height of their £10,000 fence. The homeowners were asked to comply with the order by mid-March to avoid legal proceedings.

Made of close-boarded wood, the fence was erected in 2020, which means the order came 21 months after the supposed violation. The couple argued that they were being unfairly penalised because other houses have similarly tall fences but were not issued the same order. Still, they could have avoided the encumbrance if they chose to install something similar to a bow top fencing in Leicester or other popular neighbourhoods in the East Midlands.

The couple lamented that it made no sense that they were allowed to grow a hedge that was taller than their current wooden fence. They decided to replace their taller hedge because people were throwing trash at it. However, the government planning inspector who evaluated the case dismissed their protests, noting that the conspicuous fencing of other neighbours cannot serve as a justification for the violation.

Fences to prevent wildlife deaths

In Montana, officials are proposing the installation of fences, gates, and warning signs to decrease wildlife deaths. The Montana Department of Transportation says that the construction of wildlife exclusion fencing spanning a ten-mile section of Interstate 90 would drastically reduce wildlife deaths caused by vehicles. Officials also say that this proposal will improve the safety of vehicle owners and prevent damage to their vehicles.

The proposed fencing project is set to start at Intersection 90 and S-271 and run for ten miles eastward. The project will almost reach the Gold Creek Interchange. In addition to the fences, double cattle guards and warning signs are set to be installed to control wildlife jump-outs. The project also comes with on and off-ramp fence gates. The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking comments from the public regarding the subject online and offline.

Fences for national borders

In world news, Austria and Greece are reportedly pushing for the building of border fences. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is asking for joint European Union funding to erect a fence at the Bulgaria-Turkey border. Meanwhile, Greece plans to expand the Evros Border fence shared with Turkey. The Greek government, through Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos, announced the intention to gradually expand its fence barrier.

Fences may be mundane installations, but they can mean a lot to some. They can be the source of arguments, but they can also be solutions for conflicts.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/electric-fence-wire-barbed-security-71378/