First was a hard foul by Ronny Turiaf on Rudy Fernández and then another by Nicolás Batum against Juan Carlos Navarro. They were the two disrespect that France showed to Spain in the last minutes of the match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the London Olympics, in 2012. Two very ugly plays that were mixed with some other out-of-tone statement (“we We do not lose against Spanish players “) by a player who has never liked the Spanish fans too much and who does nothing more than collect money in an NBA in which it has long ceased to be competitive.

Well, the Frenchman has made a hint of reconciliation with his former rivals. Hoopsype has released a typical game from social networks in which teams are formed with a limited number of money, assigning a value to each group of players, in this case all of them international. Well, Nicolás Batum has decided to choose Juan Carlos Navarro and Pau Gasol in his top five (Navarro had a value of 1 and Pau of 4), thus showing his respect for both athletes and adding Tony Parker in the same quintet (value 4 ), Luol Deng (1) and Hakeem Olajuwon (5) thus adding the limit of 15 proposed by the game.