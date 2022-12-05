Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Marcelo Rios, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Jelena Jankovic. Twelve number one in the world, won 84 slams in singles alone. A frightening curriculum, from the “master” that Nick Bollettieri (who died at the age of 91) was. Controversial too, no doubt, and in fact with some of his pupils (even favourites, such as Andre Agassi), he did not always remain on good terms. Controversies which, however, have done nothing but increase even more, if possible, the legend of the man from Pelham and of his academy, founded in 1978 in Bradenton, Florida.